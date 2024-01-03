.Street Talk

What are your most exciting plans or expectations for 2024?

Michael Chavez, 29, Welder

“I’m going to a training Academy in Gillette, Wyoming to earn my certification in welding. It’s a skill that’s used in lots of industries and get you a job almost anywhere. Gillette is in the Wyoming plains, very flat, so it’ll be a big change from Santa Cruz.”

—MICHAEL

Madison Medeiros, 33, Writer

“We’re going to spend some time in Portugal, my husband and my two daughters and I. We’ll fly to Lisbon, probably on a Portuguese airline and take in the old history and then make our way around, mostly the north of Portugal.”

—MADISON

Barry Van Driel, 66, Educator

“My daughter presently goes to school in Europe for an exchange semester, but she’s now going to go to Santa Cruz High. I’m hoping she’s happy there and has good times and a really good experience.”

—BARRY

Hannah Boger 24 Psychology student

“I’m graduating with my bachelors in psychology from CSU Stanislaus. Then it’s on to my upper graduates. I want to teach the research side of psychology. I’m interested in human behavior, and I want to publish my own studies.”

—HANNAH

Christian Harrison, 52, Researcher

“The solstice with my Druid friends in Avebury, England, the largest stone circle in Europe. It’s so large, it has a circle within it and a little town. The High Priest of the little Druid group that uses the circle drives a Harley.”

—CHRISTIAN

Demi Gonis, 26, Law enforcement

“My partner Hannah and I just got engaged, so we’ll enjoy our engagement and our wedding here in the redwoods in 2024 with family and friends.”

—DEMI