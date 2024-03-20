.Street Talk

Question of the week

By John Koenig
person on the street, interview, question and answer, question, Santa Cruz, local, locals, QandA, Q&A

As you think of Springtime returning,
what comes to mind that makes you happy?

Sarah Jane

The sun fills me with joy. My boy was born during the big storm, and we came home to no power and all the trees were down. This winter was extreme. Now you can go out and see people and feel like the world is happening.

Sarah Jane, 42, artist and-musician

David Morabito

I go ride my skateboard and just go as far as I can. It’s electric, so I’m cheating. Spring is here and we can get out—time to enjoy the open space!

David Morabito, 62, painter

secure document shredding
Phoebe Beitnes

Going hiking with friends. I like hiking in Henry Cowell—I used to go there for Girl Scout camp.

Phoebe Beitnes, 28, works at Perfumers Apprentice

Kaelen Ferguson

I think of all the flowers and fields. I think of everyone outside and doing their own thing.

Kaelen Ferguson, 15, student

Oona Coffey

I like all the animals coming out and being loud and interacting, I think that’s really fun, like how all the squirrels come out chittering and chewing on their nuts and acorns.

Oona Coffey, 21, UCSC Feminist Studies/psychology major

Tyler Branham

Springtime reminds me of reading books under trees and enjoying a nice cool breeze while being in the shade of warm sun—just very relaxing, very peaceful—and enjoying nature.

Tyler Branham, 23, UCSC Feminist Studies major

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

John Koenig
Previous ArticleFree Will Astrology
Next ArticlePajaro Flood: One Year Later
spot_img
Good Times E-edition Good Times E-edition
good times santa cruz logo
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
East Bay Express cover
East Bay Express cover
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
Newsletters About Us Contact Us Submit a Letter Archive Find a Paper Distribute Good Times
contests, giveaways, enter to win, free
California News Coronavirus Environment National News Local News Cover Stories
Art Dance Film Literature Music Music Picks Stage
Astrology Letters to the Editor Opinion Wellness
Dining Reviews Foodie File Vine & Dine
Profiles Obituaries Latest Obituaries Submit an Obituary Writing an Obituary
All Upcoming Events Today's Events Submit an Event Promote Your Event Things to Do This Week Clubgrid
This Week's Issue Last Week's Issue Flip-Through Editions Special Publications
weeklys california local media group logo

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Weeklys All rights reserved.

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Ad Planner/Issue Schedule
Electronic Ad Guidelines
Submit an Obituary
Writing an Obituary

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES
David Sedaris Giveaway

An Evening with David Sedaris

Pajaro Flood: One Year Later

Astrology, Horoscope, Stars, Zodiac Signs

Free Will Astrology