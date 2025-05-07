.Street Talk

What makes you feel like a kid?

ANDREW

Being with my kids, having fun with them. When the sun is out, we’re outside, whether it’s on the trampoline or playing in the garden.

Andrew Wall, 47, Horticulturalist

EILEEN

Playing basketball with my kids, we do a lot of sports together.

Eileen Wyatt, 39, Artist

JESSICA

Messy games with my little girl, playing in mud, or playing with slime.

Jessica Jennings, 36, Baker

JENNIFER

Playing with the kids, playing dress-up like a princess or fairies and playing with legos.

Jennifer Tilton, 46, Technology

JASON

Watching old Disney movies that I watched as a kid, like Lion King or Aladdin, those came out when I was a kid. I have a four-year-old, so I get to do all the fun stuff that I’m not supposed to do.

Jason Paris, 38, Costco

JEFFREY

Go to the beach and let your hair hang down. Hang out with the boys, barbecue, have some laughs and play the guitar. I’ve been playing guitar since I was 15. I got my first guitar at the Farmer’s Market and I never put it down.

Jeffrey Meyer, 39, Musician