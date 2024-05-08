.Street Talk

A proposed residential-commercial building by the clock tower downtown is 18 stories high.

Would you embrace it, tolerate it or fight it?

NICOL SCHMIED

Fight it. It looks nice already, and we don’t need more towering things that are too big. I like that the sun shines on the clocktower, and with that building, who knows? We already have too many big buildings that are coming up.

—Nicol Schmied, 51, Teacher

NORBERT SCHMIED

Fight it, definitely. We need lower-income homes, I get all that. We need to go one step at a time. Right now we’re going five steps at a time.

—Norbert Schmied, 52, Managing Director

MICHELLE BRILL

Esthetically I would be against it, but purposefully, I would want to know exactly what would be in the building, like services or things that would help the city.

—Michelle Brill, 51, Sales

TYLER ZINN

It’s alarming and conflicting, if our one option is to build higher. We have an issue, people are homeless. But it won’t look pleasant or historical like Santa Cruz was. They’re building “affordable houses,” but not for my income.

—Tyler Zinn, 41, Jewelry

KELLIE MURPHY

I would fight it, they shouldn’t put that big of a building there.

—Kellie Murphy, 64, Business Owner

KENYON BLOOMQUIST

I think it would be an eyesore. It looks like San Jose, and I don’t like San Jose. Enforce the height limits and see if we can nix it. I think it’s ridiculous and won’t go through, so it’s not worth worrying about.

—Kenyon Bloomquist, 39, Medical Doctor