.Street Talk

What is a unique way you celebrate your culture?

JULIA

I’m Mexican, so my family celebrates Christmas in a big way. We make buñuelos, the Mexican dessert, and tamales from my grandma’s recipes. We all make it together, and I love that time of year.

Julia Lopez, 18, Biology Major, UCSC

MEKEDESE

My family gets together to break our fast after fasting for a month or two before Easter. It’s mostly meat dishes, the things we don’t eat while we’re fasting. My favorite is Doro Wat, a kind of spicy Ethiopian chicken stew.

Mekedese Kebede, 19, Political Science Major, UCSC

SAMUEL

Every Thanksgiving my Mom makes a Seafood Gumbo and collard greens and ham hocks—all the things that throughout the year we don’t eat. Then at Thanksgiving we go crazy.

Samuel Sweat, 28, Recording Artist / Professional Drummer

ANGELEE

Every Christmas my mom and I would make lumpia, which is a Filipino dish like a fried spring roll. We would make like 50 of them for a party and get together at night to roll them.

Angelee Montances, 19, Film / Psychology Double Major, UCSC

SARAH

For birthdays in Chinese culture, you eat Chang Shou Mian, Long Life Noodle. The longer the noodle means the longer you’ll live. You slurp one noodle for as long as you can and not stop in between, because that’s a bad omen.

Sarah Zhang Field, 20, Film Major at UCSC

KAREN

Celebrating Shabbat and lighting candles for the Shabbat queen and breaking the Challah, the braided bread, to share with everyone. The candles giving light are all about the queen Goddess they don’t want to admit.

Karen Coleman, 71, Performing Artist