.Street Talk

By John Koenig
person on the street, interview, question and answer, question, Santa Cruz, local, locals, QandA, Q&A

Question of the Week: “What should be done about the Otter 841 affair?”

841 the otter is a playful otter’s daughter. One day when she was feeling bored, she stole a local surfer’s board. Her playground is the surf, but does that mean she owns the turf? Is this the otter’s water? We turn to you for what to do.

“The otter owns the ocean, she is meant to be there, she should be free to play where she lives.
Don’t try to capture her.”

—Natalie McCowan 21, Student
“I want to take her home and give her a hot pink surfboard and name her Georgie Girl!”

—Amélie Thams, 12, Student
“It’s about more than one otter.
The red tide is toxic algae that is affecting the sea animals’ food, and they are acting up because of it.
Let her do her thing, because more are coming ”

—Daniella Blomquist, 19, Musician, with Lily
“Otters were here before us so she deserves her freedom. She’s just being a territorial creature.
We should make her a mascot, and she can have her own logo like on an Otter Pop!”

—RJ Castro, 50, Chef
“She needs to buy a surfboard like everyone else! But seriously, she could be trying to play.
Many animals play cross-species so we could play back.
If she is captured, give her a place to play.”

—Mark Fullerton, 64, Student
street talk
“I think we should set her free. It’s her home, not ours.”

—Ann Marie McCauley, 51, Designer

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

John Koenig
Previous ArticleThe Editor’s Desk
spot_img
Good Times E-edition Good Times E-edition
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
East Bay Express cover
East Bay Express cover
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
Newsletters About Us Contact Us Submit a Letter Archive Find a Paper Distribute Good Times
contests, giveaways, enter to win, free
California News Coronavirus Environment National News Local News Cover Stories
Art Dance Film Literature Music Music Picks Stage
Astrology Letters to the Editor Opinion Wellness
Dining Reviews Foodie File Vine & Dine
Profiles Obituaries Latest Obituaries Submit an Obituary Writing an Obituary
All Upcoming Events Today's Events Submit an Event Promote Your Event Things to Do This Week Clubgrid
This Week's Issue Last Week's Issue Flip-Through Editions Special Publications

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Weeklys All rights reserved.

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Ad Planner/Issue Schedule
Electronic Ad Guidelines
Submit an Obituary
Writing an Obituary

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES
editorial, editor’s note, editor, chief editor, opinion, narrative, perspective, point of view

The Editor’s Desk

Art Show Brings The Heat To Watsonville

Actors Protest at Netflix Headquarters In Los Gatos