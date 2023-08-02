.Street Talk

Fill in the blank. “Keep Santa Cruz… what?”
Keep Santa Cruz Weird, we once loved to say.
Could it be that weirdness has now had its day?
If you chose the motto, the Santa Cruz credo,
what would you make the true, new, Santa Cruz way?
KEEP SANTA CRUZ ‘NATURAL’
“The ocean, forest, Redwoods, are the reason we’re here.”
KEEP SANTA CRUZ ‘MUSICAL’
“Because music is the best medicine.”
KEEP SANTA CRUZ ‘SANE’
“There’s too many drug addicts, and it’s not like when weirdness was fun.”
KEEP SANTA CRUZ ‘ECLECTIC’
“Because weird can have a negative connotation.”
KEEP SANTA CRUZ ‘WILD’
“With two meanings, the wildlife and the nightlife.”
KEEP SANTA CRUZ ‘AFFORDABLE’
“It’s the only way you can keep it weird.”