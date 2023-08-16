.Street Talk

By John Koenig

“Besides raindrops on roses and whiskers on kittens,
what are a few of your favorite things?”

—You may know the song that inspired our question—
inspired in part by a reader’s suggestion—
So if you remember, we invite you to sing it—
If not, let our answers inspire you to wing it!

Anna Hinde, 38, Owner/operator/designer, Portal of Love on Pacific Ave

“Music that moves me and feeds my soul. The aroma of Puerto Rican food cooking, and my mom’s Steak Chicana. The love of connection with family and friends.”

Paul Feldman, 31, Student

“Rock climbing that challenges me and pushes my limits. Video games, like Spiderman, where you take the part of a hero. Long cruising bike rides on the city streets.”

Kristen Kimball, 42, Hair stylist

“I love the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk. Dinosaurs, especially the Ankylosaurus. And redwood trees.”

Greg Dickson, 26, Engineer, with Diesel

“Allie my girlfriend. I love soccer, for the fun, competing and the socializing. I love keeping tropical fish—I have two aquariums at home and one at work.”

Julia Way, 45, Artist

“Hummingbirds. Art, and painting with watercolors. My current favorite book is Kurt Vonnegut’s Slaughterhouse 5. It’s really a book that has everything.”

Brandon Paski, 45, Event producer

“Black coffee, especially a great Central American coffee from Honduras or Guatemala. The downtown robot dinosaur is very cool. And Pee Wee’s Big Adventure.”

John Koenig
