.Street Talk

By John Koenig
King Kong or Godzilla?

BRADEN

I’ll pick King Kong. Godzilla comes out of the water, and then what? He stomps around a good bit, but out of the city he’s at a disadvantage. Kong can swing around and do his acrobatics —and if King Kong is pushed to the limit, he’s got that monkey rage

Braden Reynolds, 21, Language Studies major with a minor in Japanese, UCSC  

MARINA

I go with Godzilla. I just like the general look of the character—and how he glows when he uses his powers. 

Marina F, 12, Student

SARAH

I like the reptile factor, I go with the reptile. If it’s an aquatic battle, I’m going to give it to Godzilla, he’s a better swimmer, but if you’re talking about climbing in the city, it might go to King Kong.

Sarah F, 47, Patent Agent

TROY

Godzilla, 100%. Always gotta go with the lizard. I grew up with him, from 8 years old. I had King Kong too, but Godzilla is just rad. He’s awesome with the spikes and the breath. And he had Baby Godzilla too. I thought it was so hilarious when I was a kid

Troy Geddes, 61, Comic Slinger at Comicopolis, Downtown Santa Cruz

CHARLENE

I like Godzilla better—he kinda reminds me of a sassy cat. He has some attitude on him, and I like that. But my favorite is actually Mothra, I thought it was more action packed, it will forever be the best.

Charlene Mayo, 19, Economics Major, UCSC / Pizza pleasurer at Pleasure Pizza on Pacific Av

MATT

I gotta go for the ape, the human-relative monster. We gotta side with him.

Matt Regehr, 25, Machine learning and Artificial intelligence Major, UCSC

John Koenig
Support Local Journalism
