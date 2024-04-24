.Street Talk

Question of the Week

By John Koenig
row of silhouettes of different people

What is your favorite breed of dog (or cat)?

All photos by Gwen Logan

Dawn Howell

An Australian Cattle Dog, called a Queensland Heeler. They’re smart, loyal, fun, very active. You can get one from a farm where they breed them for cattle work. I think my dream dog is a long haired chihuahua mixed with a Cattle Dog.

Dawn Howell, 34, Aspiring Farmer

Demitrius Ackerman

I would probably say Golden Retriever. I like their fluffy hair. They’re a snuggly dog and they seem pretty energetic too.

—Demitrius Ackerman, 16, Student

secure document shredding
Geneva Ludington

Probably a Doberman. They’re kinda scary looking, but they’re really sweet, and they’re good to train.

Geneva Ludington, 15, Student

Alexander Mills

My first dog was a West Highland Terrier, a little Scottie dog. He had the spunkiest personality, and I’ve just been obsessed with that breed ever since. They’re stubborn little beasts—and so am I.They’re the little white ones with beards.

Alexander Mills, 20, UCSC Student, works at Santa Cruz Cinema

Lindy Howell

Manx cats are pretty cool. I ended up with two barn kitties, and one was a Manx with just a stub of a tail. He was more of a wild creature, used to running around, catching. He brought me lots of presents.

—Lindy Howell, 64, Radiographer

Christopher Criswell

American Bull Terrier. I have one now—American Bull Terrier crossed with a hound. She’s got long floppy ears and she wiggles, she wiggles around. She’s beautiful, she’s a happy dog.

Christopher Criswell, 55, Sales Rep

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

John Koenig
Previous ArticleHow Tall Will We Go?
Next ArticleHiking in a Storm in the Byrne-Milliron Forest
spot_img
Good Times E-edition Good Times E-edition
music in the park san jose
good times santa cruz logo
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
East Bay Express cover
East Bay Express cover
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
Newsletters About Us Contact Us Submit a Letter Archive Find a Paper Distribute Good Times Plaques & Banners
contests, giveaways, enter to win, free
California News Coronavirus Environment National News Local News Cover Stories
Art Dance Film Literature Music Music Picks Stage
Astrology Letters to the Editor Opinion Wellness
Dining Reviews Foodie File Vine & Dine
Profiles Obituaries Latest Obituaries Submit an Obituary Writing an Obituary
All Upcoming Events Today's Events Submit an Event Promote Your Event Things to Do This Week Clubgrid
This Week's Issue Last Week's Issue Flip-Through Editions Special Publications
weeklys california local media group logo

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Weeklys All rights reserved.

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Ad Planner/Issue Schedule
Electronic Ad Guidelines
Submit an Obituary
Writing an Obituary

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES
Photo illustration of a proposed building

The Editor’s Desk

“Take a Hike” superimposed over photo of legs walking in a forest

Hiking in a Storm in the Byrne-Milliron Forest

How Tall Will We Go?