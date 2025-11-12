Do you recall an early experience of appreciating beauty?

My first experiences of beauty were in my grandparents’ house and recognizing the colors and architecture. It was a small house that they had built into a multi-story home just like they wanted. The rooms were color coordinated, and full of antiques. I fell in love with that house.

Tus Henry, 32, Botanical Topicals

FENRYN

Hiking up Beacon Rock in Washington when I was seven. It’s a very large rock—like 500 feet—with views of the Columbia River Gorge and a lot of chipmunks there. I was pretty young and just appreciating nature.

Fenryn Koen, 23, Tattoo Artist

TODD

I had a big poster of Farrah Fawcett on my bedroom wall in 1975. I was only 12 at the time.

Todd Kent, 61, Retired

JENNY

I grew up in a village in Thailand. One afternoon I was sick so I couldn’t play. I sat in the shade under the mango tree and saw butterflies flying by and the light hitting the leaves. It was my first moment of stillness out in nature, thinking this is really pretty.

Jenny Houston, 34, Payroll Specialist

PAUL

When I was really young, my dad took us on a boat on Lake Mead, and overlooking the vastness of the lake with the mountains was my first time really appreciating the desert landscape.

Paul Wright, 37, Instructor of Airport Policy

NIKHILESH

I would say the most beautiful thing was when I saw a photo of a 2020 Ducati Diavel 1260 motorcycle. Then I saw one in person, and I was like whoa, this is beautiful. I fell in love like it’s like an Italian girl!

Nikhilesh Govindarajan, 31, Feature ADAS Viewing Systems Owner