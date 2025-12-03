What’s your favorite holiday gift to give or receive?

ESHA

I love to give socks—I love everything about it. I love the ones with pictures that people will like—animals or holiday themes. I like whales, so I get whale socks. There are a lot of sock shops on Pacific and one on the pier.

Esha Vaggar, 18, UCSC Global Economics Major

CATALINA

I don’t like to ask for things, because it takes the whimsy out of it for me. It sounds cliché but I really love to give handmade things and receive handmade things, or something that someone saw when they were window-shopping or thrifting—when I know that I was thought of.

Catalina Garcia, 21, UCSC Environmental Studies

DAVE

I like to buy what somebody wants, whatever’s on the wish list. And I like to receive socks.

Dave Mackey, 54, HR

ANNE-MARIE

I usually like the candy and all the surprises in the stocking stuffers.

Anne-Marie Joly-Patterson, 11, Student

HEATHER

I like to give socks—fun socks—for everybody. We go to The Sock Shop Company for socks with silly pictures—Intellectual Donkey, Golden Retriever Scientist, and Dumpster Fire. The ones in the bookstore are really funny too.

Heather Mackey, 42, “On sabbatical”

OSCAR

I like giving and receiving plants. It sounds silly but I like propagating plants and giving those away, because I prefer handmade gifts. A Pink Princess philodendron is my favorite now. People that I know like plants, so it works out.

Oscar Castro, 22, UCSC Latin American and Latino Studies