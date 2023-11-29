.Street Talk

QUESTION OF THE WEEK

By John Koenig
What is your favorite holiday movie?

Lady Jazz, KUSP programmer

The Wizard of Oz, every Christmas. In Chicago, it used to come on every year, and that was what I looked forward to. It was on TV for free in black and white. We didn’t know that it became color. Now I own three or four copies of DVDs”

Isaac Naranjo, student

Nightmare Before Christmas is one of my favorite movies ever. I love Tim Burton’s art style and the aesthetic of it. It’s macabre and darker, that’s my style.”

Tammi Brown, vocalist-musician

It’s a Wonderful Life. An 80s rock band songwriter did a musical adaptation for the Crocker Theater. I played the head angel that told Clarence what to do. Watching the movie was a tradition for me, and the play made it more-so.”

David Orth, IT Tech

The Knight Before Christmas. It’s just so sappy and cheesy. A time travelling knight meets a school teacher who owns the most luxurious house in the world. She has an 1,800 square feet guest house stocked to the gills with Crate and Barrel.”

Paula Gregoire, self-employed, holistic beauty products

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation with Chevy Chase, it’s just so funny. With the crazy uncle and the in-laws—the Christmas lights overload the circuit breaker—the cat gets electrocuted—and the neighbors are like, ‘oh my God!’”

Mikal Davenport, Industrial Superintendent

Die Hard. Christmas. It’s got Christmas-kinda rap music in it, and a Christmas party. That’s what makes it Christmassy. The terrorists come and crash the Christmas party and Bruce Willis saves the day!”

