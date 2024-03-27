.Street Talk

What is your favorite place to hear live music in Santa Cruz?

Raven

I love Felton Music Hall SO much. The energy there is always incredible. Cory, the owner, is the sweetest person. I also love SubRosa, they do smaller, more local shows. It’s so fun to be in a little room with big music.

Raven, 21, Barista at Cat and Cloud, Abbott Square

DARIUS

I’d say The Veteran’s Hall. I heard Toxic Holocaust was playing there and it was pretty exciting. I got to meet the lead singer and guitarist. I like the energy and the people that come there.

Darius Moog, 18, Musician

MALACHI

Right here, on the streets Downtown. When I leave on Friday night sometimes, I walk around the corner here at Cathcart, toward Front Street, and there be a band and they be up there jammin’!

Malachi, 50, Entrepreneur

OLIVIA

The Ugly Mug. I go to the Open Mic night—it’s very intimate and has a family vibe. I like the Catalyst because it’s small and kinda dingy and loud and crazy. I saw George Clinton there recently.

Olivia Walker, 24, UCSC Community Studies Major

GEORGE

Felton Music Hall. My favorite show was Fleetwood Macrame, the Fleetwood Mac tribute band. I like the ambiance, the food, the sound, they have a full bar—and sometimes you can dance.

George Peabody, 79, Retired NYPD Forensic Photographer

DENNIS

Henflings of Ben Lomond, the Bar and Grill. They have live music, and I like the variety that they offer. On Sundays they have a jam where different local musicians come and play.

Dennis Holt, 81, Retired Professor of Linguistics