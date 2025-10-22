.Street Talk

By John Koenig
row of silhouettes of different people

How do you like your pumpkin spice?

DANA

I’ll go for pure comfort and say bread pudding. I had it at a wine pairing event where I chose a dessert wine and made a bread pudding to pair with it.

Dana Wherity, 55, Tumbleweed Found, a unique consignment shop

SERAFINA

I made pumpkin spice French toast yesterday with sourdough bread and pumpkin. But what I really like is pumpkin chocolate chip bread. If I make it, I’ll just eat it with a fork straight out of the pan for breakfast. I’ll leave the fork in there, in the fridge, and I’ll keep going back for one more bite. And pumpkin doughnuts are delicious!

Serafina Nicole Lúz, 45, Rising Wolf Collective

DYLAN

I always enjoy a classic pumpkin pie, but I also enjoy pumpkin spiced drinks, you see them all over. I appreciate pumpkin spiced apple cider too, I think that’s one of my favorites.

Dylan Edward Woodman Hobbs, 18, Soul Searching

ADELLE

I really like a pumpkin spice latte.

Adelle Peterson, 19, Art Major

KAI

I really like baking and I was thinking recently about pumpkin spice cheesecake bars. I really want to get down with that, because it would be the perfect balance of the cheesecake notes blending with the pumpkin spice, and then of course the spices in the graham cracker crust—clove, cardamom, cinnamon, ginger and nutmeg.

Kai Peterson, 16, Culinary/Anthropology Major

JACOB

Pumpkin spiced muffins are amazing and I’ve had pumpkin spiced brownies, they’re really good. I think pumpkin spice is the best in pastry form.

Jacob Corcoran, 19, Toque Blanche kitchenware store

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

John Koenig
Previous ArticleStreet Talk
Next ArticleStreet Talk
spot_img
Good Times E-edition Good Times E-edition
good times santa cruz logo
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
East Bay Express cover
East Bay Express cover
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
Newsletters Subscribe Advertise About Us Contact Us Letter to the Editor Press Release Obituaries Writing an Obituary Archives Find a Paper Distribute Good Times Vote for Best Of Plaques & Banners
contests, giveaways, enter to win, free
California News Coronavirus Environment National News Local News Cover Stories
Art Dance Film Literature Music Music Picks Stage
Astrology Letters to the Editor Opinion Wellness
Dining Reviews Foodie File Vine & Dine
Profiles
All Upcoming Events Today's Events Submit an Event Promote Your Event Things to Do This Week Clubgrid
This Week's Issue Last Week's Issue Flip-Through Editions Special Publications
weeklys california local media group logo

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Weeklys All rights reserved.

OUR PUBLICATIONS

ADVERTISING Advertise Ad Planner/Issue Schedule Legal Submit an Obituary Legal NoticesFictitious Business Name (FBN) StatementsDoing Business As (DBA) NoticesTrustee Sale Notices

COMPANY INFO Job Opportunities Journalism Awards Privacy Policy Terms of Service

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES
row of silhouettes of different people

Street Talk

A smiling woman and three children plant vegetables together in portable grow bags during a Monterey Bay Master Gardeners workshop.

The Editor’s Desk

Astrology, Horoscope, Stars, Zodiac Signs

Free Will Astrology