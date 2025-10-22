.Street Talk

How do you like your pumpkin spice?

DANA

I’ll go for pure comfort and say bread pudding. I had it at a wine pairing event where I chose a dessert wine and made a bread pudding to pair with it.

Dana Wherity, 55, Tumbleweed Found, a unique consignment shop

SERAFINA

I made pumpkin spice French toast yesterday with sourdough bread and pumpkin. But what I really like is pumpkin chocolate chip bread. If I make it, I’ll just eat it with a fork straight out of the pan for breakfast. I’ll leave the fork in there, in the fridge, and I’ll keep going back for one more bite. And pumpkin doughnuts are delicious!

Serafina Nicole Lúz, 45, Rising Wolf Collective

DYLAN

I always enjoy a classic pumpkin pie, but I also enjoy pumpkin spiced drinks, you see them all over. I appreciate pumpkin spiced apple cider too, I think that’s one of my favorites.

Dylan Edward Woodman Hobbs, 18, Soul Searching

ADELLE

I really like a pumpkin spice latte.

Adelle Peterson, 19, Art Major

KAI

I really like baking and I was thinking recently about pumpkin spice cheesecake bars. I really want to get down with that, because it would be the perfect balance of the cheesecake notes blending with the pumpkin spice, and then of course the spices in the graham cracker crust—clove, cardamom, cinnamon, ginger and nutmeg.

Kai Peterson, 16, Culinary/Anthropology Major

JACOB

Pumpkin spiced muffins are amazing and I’ve had pumpkin spiced brownies, they’re really good. I think pumpkin spice is the best in pastry form.

Jacob Corcoran, 19, Toque Blanche kitchenware store