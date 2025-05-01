.Street Talk

What is something you love about Santa Cruz?





RUBY

The people. Everybody here is so different. You can see that everyone is themselves, and it’s really beautiful.

Ruby J, 15, Student

SUSAN

The schools, and the way the city looks, it helps young people grow up in a good environment. I love that the area helps young people to blossom.

Susan Rauchenberg, 78, Oral Histories Recorder

BELLA

I just like the vibe.

Bella J, 16, Student

GUY

Santa Cruz Coffee Roaster. I live in San Jose, and I end up here almost every day. I have my usual spot where I sit and I know a lot of the people. I came here from San Diego in 1993, and I’ve been coming here ever since. There’s a lot of things I like about Santa Cruz. Just friendly people. It’s where I find my peace.

Guy Justice, 63, “Get stuff done” Building Contractor

ABBEY

It’s a quirky place, and you can be you here.

Abbey Wise, 28, Works at UCSC

KIM

I love the beauty of the coast and the mountains. The contrast. We’re from North Carolina, and we have to drive 8 hours from our mountains to the ocean.

Kim Wise, 60, Most Excellent Mom