By John Koenig
What is something you love about Santa Cruz?

street talk interviewee Ruby
RUBY

The people. Everybody here is so different. You can see that everyone is themselves, and it’s really beautiful.

Ruby J, 15, Student

street talk interviewee Susan
SUSAN

The schools, and the way the city looks, it helps young people grow up in a good environment. I love that the area helps young people to blossom.

Susan Rauchenberg, 78, Oral Histories Recorder

street talk interviewee Bela
BELLA

I just like the vibe.

Bella J, 16, Student

street talk interviewee Guy
GUY

Santa Cruz Coffee Roaster. I live in San Jose, and I end up here almost every day. I have my usual spot where I sit and I know a lot of the people. I came here from San Diego in 1993, and I’ve been coming here ever since. There’s a lot of things I like about Santa Cruz. Just friendly people. It’s where I find my peace.

Guy Justice, 63, “Get stuff done” Building Contractor

street talk interviewee Abbey
ABBEY

It’s a quirky place, and you can be you here.

Abbey Wise, 28, Works at UCSC

street talk interviewee Kim
KIM

I love the beauty of the coast and the mountains. The contrast. We’re from North Carolina, and we have to drive 8 hours from our mountains to the ocean.

Kim Wise, 60, Most Excellent Mom

John Koenig
