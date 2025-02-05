.Street Talk

How will artificial intelligence change our world?

SYDNEY

My main issue is how it affects the creative community. AI takes a lot of artists’ work and copies it, and I think it takes away creativity when people rely on it too much. There’s potential for good things.

Sydney Yeats, 22, Santa Cruz Hostel

AUSTIN

I’m optimistic about it. On the internet it’s leveled the playing field to access information that people might not otherwise find. Hopefully it proves to be so smart that it will take the human element out of certain decision making.

Austin Raymer, 34, Researcher

EMMA

Any technology has good and bad results. Like Spider-Man, with great power comes great responsibility. Worst case is it becoming a propaganda machine. Best case is that it passes knowledge to the next generation.

Emma Yeats, 26, UC Berkeley Physics Ph.D. Student Researcher

WILL

It’s a learning curve of good and bad, but I ultimately think it will do good. It’s supposed to help us cure disease, like it has with cancer, creating a vaccine. It could help play the stock market. Hopefully it will help me find my car keys!

Will Morse, 59, General Contractor

CIELO

I think for the worse. Education will be minimized when children rely on AI for answers. Factory workers are being replaced by robots and teachers will be next, doctors too. But I’ve wanted to be a teacher since I was a kid.

Cielo Vera, 20, Teacher

WILL

AI will become normalized, but now it requires more energy than we can create. We’re also creating something we don’t know how to contain. One AI has already said we’re going to be gone. If that was me, I would have said, “Um, pull the plug!”

Will Schein, 55, The Hat Company