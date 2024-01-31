.Street Talk

By John Koenig
person on the street, interview, question and answer, question, Santa Cruz, local, locals, QandA, Q&A

What is your favorite go-to, good times restaurant?

Isai Rincon, 19, UCSC Game Design major

Betty Noodles on Front St near the Metro Center is where my friends and I go. For a while they were called Monster Pot. The pho is my favorite. —ISAI

Leah Leichty, 27, Face and body painter

Anywhere I can get some good sushi. I’m basic—poke, sashimi, sushi, anything fish, I love it. You can’t go wrong with a great rainbow roll. —LEAH

Bob Ertl, 55, Marketing

The Crow’s Nest is where we go the most. Laili on Cooper St is a great little restaurant for after an event Downtown. —BOB

Aurora Friedman, 21, UCSC Human Biology major

My friends and I like Kianti’s pizza and pasta bar. We’re broke college kids so it’s high-end for us. On weekends, they do fun dancing with pizza dough. I really like the jalapeno cheese bread and a salad. —AURORA

secure document shredding
Jeff Aldrich, 47, X-ray laser science manager

It’s past now, but The Dolphin, for breakfasts every Christmas morning. Now, Café Palomar for breakfast and lunch. I go there and watch people play volleyball and see the boats go in and out of the harbor. —JEFF

Regina Kim, 19, and Vince Moreno, 19, UCSC computer science majors

We go home to be with family for big celebrations, but for here, Arslans Turkish Street Food is the best. We love the kabobs. —REGINA and VINCE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

John Koenig
Previous ArticlePVUSD kicks off “Build the Field” campaign
Next ArticleNo Way Home
spot_img
Good Times E-edition Good Times E-edition
good times santa cruz logo
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
East Bay Express cover
East Bay Express cover
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
Newsletters About Us Contact Us Submit a Letter Archive Find a Paper Distribute Good Times
contests, giveaways, enter to win, free
California News Coronavirus Environment National News Local News Cover Stories
Art Dance Film Literature Music Music Picks Stage
Astrology Letters to the Editor Opinion Wellness
Dining Reviews Foodie File Vine & Dine
Profiles Obituaries Latest Obituaries Submit an Obituary Writing an Obituary
All Upcoming Events Today's Events Submit an Event Promote Your Event Things to Do This Week Clubgrid
This Week's Issue Last Week's Issue Flip-Through Editions Special Publications
weeklys california local media group logo

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Weeklys All rights reserved.

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Ad Planner/Issue Schedule
Electronic Ad Guidelines
Submit an Obituary
Writing an Obituary

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES

Housing For Whom?

No Way Home

PVUSD kicks off “Build the Field” campaign