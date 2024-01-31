.Street Talk

What is your favorite go-to, good times restaurant?
Betty Noodles on Front St near the Metro Center is where my friends and I go. For a while they were called Monster Pot. The pho is my favorite. —ISAI
Anywhere I can get some good sushi. I’m basic—poke, sashimi, sushi, anything fish, I love it. You can’t go wrong with a great rainbow roll. —LEAH
The Crow’s Nest is where we go the most. Laili on Cooper St is a great little restaurant for after an event Downtown. —BOB
My friends and I like Kianti’s pizza and pasta bar. We’re broke college kids so it’s high-end for us. On weekends, they do fun dancing with pizza dough. I really like the jalapeno cheese bread and a salad. —AURORA
It’s past now, but The Dolphin, for breakfasts every Christmas morning. Now, Café Palomar for breakfast and lunch. I go there and watch people play volleyball and see the boats go in and out of the harbor. —JEFF
We go home to be with family for big celebrations, but for here, Arslans Turkish Street Food is the best. We love the kabobs. —REGINA and VINCE