.Street Talk

Question of the Week

By John Koenig
person on the street, interview, question and answer, question, Santa Cruz, local, locals, QandA, Q&A

Is the future of technology—AI, robots, genetics—exciting or frightening?

Estrella Arteaga, 27, UCSC Grad student

It’s unpredictable, but it’s exciting to see what we come up with to help us. A chatbot as a friend freaks me out, it destroys the purpose of social media, but some people might benefit from it. —ESTRELLA

Adan Arteaga, 27, Software engineer

It’s exciting to provide opportunities for people without access to them. It’s a tool that does more good than evil. The Singularity* is scary because we could reach one vision or hive mind. —ADAN

Brooke Alden, 15, Student

I’m more terrified than I am excited. Once it has a mind of its own, it can see how we’re flawed, and it might do something about it that we don’t like. We’re heading in that direction. —BROOKE

Kai Manzo, 17, Student

For me it’s a bit of both, but I’m excited for it as long as it’s handled ethically. Until AI gets to the point of being out of control, I think it will be good. —KAI

secure document shredding
Gabie Darlak, 28, Admin

It’s frightening in the society we live in, when people in power take advantage of it. But I think there’s many ways to create beauty with it. I just don’t think the world we live in will allow us to fully explore that. —GABIE

John Dickerman 54 Junk vendor

I’m all for it, it’s great until it’s not, right? The AI stuff that people complain about doesn’t bother me. Soon we’ll be teleporting people around like digital files. Technology’s great, what would we do without it? —JOHN

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

John Koenig
Previous ArticleWarming Centers Provide Refuge From The Cold
Next ArticleDreaming For Reduced Sentences
spot_img
Good Times E-edition Good Times E-edition
good times santa cruz logo
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
East Bay Express cover
East Bay Express cover
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
Newsletters About Us Contact Us Submit a Letter Archive Find a Paper Distribute Good Times
contests, giveaways, enter to win, free
California News Coronavirus Environment National News Local News Cover Stories
Art Dance Film Literature Music Music Picks Stage
Astrology Letters to the Editor Opinion Wellness
Dining Reviews Foodie File Vine & Dine
Profiles Obituaries Latest Obituaries Submit an Obituary Writing an Obituary
All Upcoming Events Today's Events Submit an Event Promote Your Event Things to Do This Week Clubgrid
This Week's Issue Last Week's Issue Flip-Through Editions Special Publications
weeklys california local media group logo

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Weeklys All rights reserved.

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Ad Planner/Issue Schedule
Electronic Ad Guidelines
Submit an Obituary
Writing an Obituary

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES
Margaritaville Capitola Giveaway

Dinner for 2 at Margaritaville Capitola

Chardonnay & Chardonnay Giveaway

Tickets for Chardonnay Sailing Charters

Om Gallery Giveaway

$100 to Om Gallery