.Street Talk

What is your happiest food addiction?

ARIELLE

A very warm and gooey brownie. And then add a little ice cream on it. Usually I buy them separately, like at Whole Foods, and then I warm the brownie at home in the microwave.

Arielle Amri, 18, Criminology major, UC Irvine

ASHLEY LAUREN

Probably warm pasta, any form, but especially fettuccine Alfredo. I’m a big pasta gal. I love making it at home with my dad for a comfort meal.

Ashley Lauryn, 18, Interior Architecture major, Sacramento State

SIENNA

Chocolate chip pancakes, made at home, that I’ll usually just top with butter, nothing else. The chocolate chips make it the best. I just use a box mix and add chocolate chips to it.

Sienna Wood, 17, Psychology Major, Folsom Lake College

PIXIE

I love my morning smoothie. If I miss it, it won’t start me off right for the day, and I miss having the right nutrients. I add two powders, one with spirulina, kale, broccoli, and lemongrass, and energy powder with Lion’s Mane. Then I have MCT oil that curbs sugar craving and helps you gain muscle.

Pixie, 19, Barista

TING-YU KUO

Steak. I have steak a lot. I just cook it in the pan.

Ting-Yu Kuo, 22, Material Science major, Stanford

JOHNNY

I’m the happiest at Chipotle, I love the chicken burrito bowl with everything on it, everything, and extra everything except what you have to pay for.

Johnny Chang, 24, Computer Science major, Stanford