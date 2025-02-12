In the spirit of The Great Morgani, how would you costume a street musician for Valentine’s Day?

NICHOLAS

As the Queen of Hearts from Alice in Wonderland.

Nicholas Vo, 22, UCSC Computer Engineering Major

KAIDEN

As a big pink cupcake.

Kaiden Hoeut, 17, Student

OWEN

Cupid in a diaper with a bow and arrow.

Owen Hall, 17, Student

FINN

Wearing a heart, but his arms are out, and his head is out, with ruffles around the neck, and on top of his head he’s wearing a strawberry shortcake.

Finn Khiek, 17, Student

Abby

A unicorn with hearts on it and lots of glitter.

Abigail Keane, 15, Student

JOYFUL HEART

Definitely a bunny and have hearts on the bunny—with ears and everything—and a “Be my Valentine” T-shirt over the bunny costume.

Joyful Heart, 60, musician/busker, Street Talk Regular