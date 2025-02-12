.Street Talk

QUESTION OF THE WEEK

By John Koenig
row of silhouettes of different people

In the spirit of The Great Morgani, how would you costume a street musician for Valentine’s Day?

Street Talk Nicholas Vo
NICHOLAS

As the Queen of Hearts from Alice in Wonderland.

Nicholas Vo, 22, UCSC Computer Engineering Major

Street Talk Kaiden
KAIDEN

As a big pink cupcake.

Kaiden Hoeut, 17, Student

Street Talk, Owen
OWEN

Cupid in a diaper with a bow and arrow.

Owen Hall, 17, Student

Street Talk, Finn
FINN

Wearing a heart, but his arms are out, and his head is out, with ruffles around the neck, and on top of his head he’s wearing a strawberry shortcake.

Finn Khiek, 17, Student

Street Talk, Abigail
Abby

A unicorn with hearts on it and lots of glitter.

Abigail Keane, 15, Student

Street Talk, Joyful Heart
JOYFUL HEART

Definitely a bunny and have hearts on the bunny—with ears and everything—and a “Be my Valentine” T-shirt over the bunny costume.

Joyful Heart, 60, musician/busker, Street Talk Regular

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

John Koenig
Previous ArticleClose Encounters with AI
Next ArticleThings to do in Santa Cruz
spot_img
Good Times E-edition Good Times E-edition
good times santa cruz logo
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
East Bay Express cover
East Bay Express cover
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
Newsletters About Us Contact Us Submit a Letter Archive Find a Paper Distribute Good Times Plaques & Banners
contests, giveaways, enter to win, free
California News Coronavirus Environment National News Local News Cover Stories
Art Dance Film Literature Music Music Picks Stage
Astrology Letters to the Editor Opinion Wellness
Dining Reviews Foodie File Vine & Dine
Profiles Obituaries Latest Obituaries Submit an Obituary Writing an Obituary
All Upcoming Events Today's Events Submit an Event Promote Your Event Things to Do This Week Clubgrid
This Week's Issue Last Week's Issue Flip-Through Editions Special Publications
weeklys california local media group logo

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Weeklys All rights reserved.

OUR PUBLICATIONS

Alt Weeklies
East Bay Express
Good Times Santa Cruz
Metro Silicon Valley
North Bay Bohemian
Pacific Sun

Community Weeklies
Gilroy Dispatch
Healdsburg Tribune
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Morgan Hill Times
Press Banner (Scotts Valley)
Salinas Valley Tribune
The Pajaronian (Watsonville)
Tri-City Voice (Fremont)

Magazines
50up
Bay Area Parent
Bohème
Cannabis Chronicle
Dilated Pupil
East Bay
Open Studios
Santa Cruz Visitor's Guide
South Valley

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Ad Planner/Issue Schedule
Electronic Ad Guidelines
Submit an Obituary
Writing an Obituary

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES
Two men standing in front of the Capitol building

Housing Matters Hosts Screening at the Rio

Exterior of a school

PVUSD Considers Roughly 100 Layoffs in Meeting Tonight

AI companion story art: flesh and bot

The Editor’s Desk