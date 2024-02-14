.Street Talk

How are your plans for 2024 going so far?
I’m working on more discipline in my life—to sleep and wake up and study at certain hours. I make a schedule on Google Calendar, and so far I think it’s going pretty good.
My plans are to get into classes and survive as a freshman—it’s kind of a work in progress. Just to pass classes is the goal. It’s been good though!
I planned to play sports at my school, and I got onto our badminton team. It’s fun and it’s pretty competitive, that’s why I like it.
My plans involve getting good grades in my first year at UCSC, and planning future classes to get me a job in my field of computers. I’m happy I’m in all of the classes I wanted now.
My teaching subject is very dynamic, so I make some lesson changes every year. Also planning to getting back to a normal routine, not having to adjust for covid—and it’s kinda working.
I deliberately did not make any resolutions this year, because you never keep them. I planned to come to Family Day at UCSC, and that was very good, I really enjoyed it.