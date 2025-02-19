.Street Talk

QUESTION OF THE WEEK

By John Koenig
What’s the most awesome movie costume that you would wear?

MIA

The Batman costume from the Christian Bale Batman movies.

Mia Pothe, 18, Student (wearing Grinch socks)

LUKE

The Grinch costume that Jim Carey wore in The Grinch—and the outfit that Wesley Snipes wore in the vampire movie Blade.

Luke Andreasen, 19, Emergency Medical Services

EMA

I’m thinking of the bunny from Donnie Darko with the creepy mask. I would wear that costume to creep other people out!

Ema Ivanusa, 31, Conference Coordinator

SVEN

I really like the clothes in the Russian movie Hipsters—the original title is Stilyagi—about the counterculture people in the USSR. They dressed super-flamboyantly because they think people in the West dress like that, like a dandy.

Sven Heydenreich, 32, UCSC Astrophysics Researcher

ANNA

My first thought was Gwyneth Paltrow in The Royal Tenenbaums, with the fur coat and gloves, the little hair clip, and the Hermès Birkin bag. I would totally wear that!

Anna Schacker, 25, Barista @ Lulu’s on Pacific

MIKE

I’m going to have to say Jake and Elwood Blues in The Blues Brothers movie, with the black suit, fedora and Ray-Ban Wayfarer shades. It’s one of my favorite movies, and I’ve probably seen it 15 or 20 times.

Mike Boutiette, 47, Dairy Buyer @ New Leaf Westside

John Koenig
