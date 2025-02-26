.Street Talk

QUESTION OF THE WEEK

By John Koenig
row of silhouettes of different people

As a kid, what was your most memorable movie experience?

EMRI

Fantastic Mr Fox by Wes Anderson. I saw it in a theater, but I more remember watching it at home with my family. It’s always stuck with me, it’s hard to explain it. It’s goofy, it’s nice.

Emri Soydemi, 20, UCSC Electronic Engineering Major (working on a robot)

RYAN

The movie Once, watching it with my parents. It’s Irish, it’s about music and we all love music.

Ryan Davis, 20, UCSC Literature and Poetry Major

DYLAN

The movie Up. The opening sequence with them growing old.

Dylan Cheah, 18, Student

DORIAN

Indiana Jones, Raiders of the Lost Ark. That made a really big impression on me. It’s exciting, thrilling, scary.

Dorian Cheah, 53, Sound Editor

ANITA

I think The Perfect Storm. I saw that in a theater as a kid.  The CGI waves were incredible and the sound was so loud. The ending was sad and my mom cried. My Dad rarely got out to the movies and he was really excited to see a movie. That’s why I remember it, we were all there at the movie together.

Anita Lively, 36, Therapist

DANIEL

My Mom took me out of school and we saw Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure, just the two of us. I definitely thought Bill and Ted were super cool. They were really clever and really funny. It’s one of the earliest times I remember going to the movies.

Daniel James Howell, 44, TV Production

John Koenig
