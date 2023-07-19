.Street Talk: question of the week

By John Koenig
person on the street, interview, question and answer, question, Santa Cruz, local, locals, QandA, Q&A

What do you really, really miss about Santa Cruz?

Annie McCollough, 54, Asst Supervisor at Super Silver

“I miss Logos, a lot, I went there as a kid. Once they found a rare book that was a gift for my sister, and I loved downstairs and the selection from art to science to blank journals.”

Paul Chanski, 70, jazz musician

“Palookaville nightclub at Lincoln and Pacific brought us some great music. And Cooper House was a special gathering place for musicians and community spirit.”

Caroline Denike, 31

“The Perg!”

Kendall Denike, 31

“Watching a double-feature at the Skyview Drive-in Theatre on a summer night!”

Jamie Fenisey, 29, Lifecoach

“I miss it feeling more earth-based, less crowded, and much less of a big city feeling, with the high rises and such.”

Adrian Joseph Juarez, 38

“I just miss being a kid and hanging out with my parents”

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

John Koenig
Previous ArticleStarbucks Union Organizer Running For City Council
Next ArticleWho’s a Stoner?
spot_img
Good Times E-edition Good Times E-edition
submit an event
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
East Bay Express cover
East Bay Express cover
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
Newsletters About Us Contact Us Submit a Letter Archive Find a Paper Distribute Good Times
contests, giveaways, enter to win, free
California News Coronavirus Environment National News Local News Cover Stories
Art Dance Film Literature Music Music Picks Stage
Astrology Letters to the Editor Opinion Wellness
Dining Reviews Foodie File Vine & Dine
Profiles Obituaries Latest Obituaries Submit an Obituary Writing an Obituary
All Upcoming Events Today's Events Submit an Event Promote Your Event Things to Do This Week Clubgrid
This Week's Issue Last Week's Issue Flip-Through Editions Special Publications

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Weeklys All rights reserved.

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Ad Planner/Issue Schedule
Electronic Ad Guidelines
Submit an Obituary
Writing an Obituary

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES
Cyndi Edinger, a math teacher at Renaissance High, posts a comment on one of five name proposals

Cabrillo name change: division precedes decision

Oswald Restaurant Giveaway

$100 to Oswald Restaurant

Chardonnay & Chardonnay Giveaway

Tickets for Chardonnay Sailing Charters