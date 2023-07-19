.Street Talk: question of the week
What do you really, really miss about Santa Cruz?
“I miss Logos, a lot, I went there as a kid. Once they found a rare book that was a gift for my sister, and I loved downstairs and the selection from art to science to blank journals.”
“Palookaville nightclub at Lincoln and Pacific brought us some great music. And Cooper House was a special gathering place for musicians and community spirit.”
“The Perg!”
“Watching a double-feature at the Skyview Drive-in Theatre on a summer night!”
“I miss it feeling more earth-based, less crowded, and much less of a big city feeling, with the high rises and such.”
“I just miss being a kid and hanging out with my parents”