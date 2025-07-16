.Street Talk

Where would you bring a first-time visitor to Santa Cruz?

ARIANA, left, and MICA

Hanuman Temple at Mount Madonna Center. The community there is so welcoming, and the temple is like stepping into another country.

Ariana Sandoval, 24, Chemical Engineer

Mika Saad, 22, Writer

LUKE

Pacific Avenue, for a Sunday afternoon stroll — with a stop at Chocolate Café for a Passionfruit Margarita and their Cheese Bowl with focaccia.

Luke Shepherd, 35, UCSC Music Teacher

ROXANNE

Up in the redwoods of Aptos. I like to camp and being in the woods, and I especially love The Forest of Nisene Marks State Park.

Roxanne Thomas, 19, Forestry Major at Columbia College

DAVID

We would take a walk along West Cliff and watch the surfing at Steamer Lane and then play at Lighthouse Park.

David Pattee, 69, Pastor at Peace United Church of Christ

KERRY

Natural Bridges. It’s got a bit of everything. You have a little hiking and the beach and the beautiful rocks. And you have butterflies at the right time of year.

Kerry Krouse, 53, Writer / Teacher

JAMES

The Crow’s Nest! People ask me where they can go to eat that’s not so touristy and not too expensive. The Crow’s Nest food is excellent, and the hospitality and service is good.

James Garden, 58, Code Enforcement