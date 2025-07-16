.Street Talk

QUESTION OF THE WEEK

By John Koenig
row of silhouettes of different people

Where would you bring a first-time visitor to Santa Cruz?

ARIANA, left, and MICA

Hanuman Temple at Mount Madonna Center. The community there is so welcoming, and the temple is like stepping into another country.

Ariana Sandoval, 24, Chemical Engineer
Mika Saad, 22, Writer

LUKE

Pacific Avenue, for a Sunday afternoon stroll — with a stop at Chocolate Café for a Passionfruit Margarita and their Cheese Bowl with focaccia. 

Luke Shepherd, 35, UCSC Music Teacher

ROXANNE

Up in the redwoods of Aptos. I like to camp and being in the woods, and I especially love The Forest of Nisene Marks State Park.

Roxanne Thomas, 19, Forestry Major at Columbia College

DAVID

We would take a walk along West Cliff and watch the surfing at Steamer Lane and then play at Lighthouse Park.

David Pattee, 69, Pastor at Peace United Church of Christ

KERRY

Natural Bridges. It’s got a bit of everything. You have a little hiking and the beach and the beautiful rocks. And you have butterflies at the right time of year.

Kerry Krouse, 53, Writer / Teacher

JAMES

The Crow’s Nest! People ask me where they can go to eat that’s not so touristy and not too expensive. The Crow’s Nest food is excellent, and the hospitality and service is good.

James Garden, 58, Code Enforcement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

John Koenig
Previous ArticleThe Editor’s Desk
Next ArticleCrimson Legacy
moe's alley, live music in santa cruz california, summer concert lineup
spot_img
Good Times E-edition Good Times E-edition
good times santa cruz logo
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
East Bay Express cover
East Bay Express cover
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
Newsletters Subscribe About Us Contact Us Submit a Letter Archive Find a Paper Distribute Good Times Plaques & Banners
contests, giveaways, enter to win, free
California News Coronavirus Environment National News Local News Cover Stories
Art Dance Film Literature Music Music Picks Stage
Astrology Letters to the Editor Opinion Wellness
Dining Reviews Foodie File Vine & Dine
Profiles Obituaries Latest Obituaries Submit an Obituary Writing an Obituary
All Upcoming Events Today's Events Submit an Event Promote Your Event Things to Do This Week Clubgrid
This Week's Issue Last Week's Issue Flip-Through Editions Special Publications
weeklys california local media group logo

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Weeklys All rights reserved.

OUR PUBLICATIONS

Alt Weeklies
East Bay Express
Good Times Santa Cruz
Metro Silicon Valley
North Bay Bohemian
Pacific Sun

Community Weeklies
Gilroy Dispatch
Healdsburg Tribune
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Morgan Hill Times
Press Banner (Scotts Valley)
Salinas Valley Tribune
The Pajaronian (Watsonville)
Tri-City Voice (Fremont)

Magazines
50up
Bay Area Parent
Bohème
Cannabis Chronicle
Dilated Pupil
East Bay
Open Studios
Santa Cruz Visitor's Guide
South Valley

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Ad Planner/Issue Schedule
Submit an Obituary
Legal Notices
Fictitious Business Name (FBN) Statements
Doing Business As (DBA) Notices
Trustee Sale Notices


COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES
Group of people around man talking into microphone

Health Providers Sound Alarm About OBBBA Cuts

head shot of a man

Emile DeWeaver’s Abolition Vision

Chardonnay & Chardonnay Giveaway

Tickets for Chardonnay Sailing Charters