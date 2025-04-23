music in the park, blue oyster cult, san jose california

.Street Talk

QUESTION OF THE WEEK

By John Koenig
row of silhouettes of different people

What amazing thing would you love to find at an antique shop?

JORDAN

It’s funny because I did find something just two days ago, but not in a shop. I love antiques, particularly Buddhist antiques. I happened to be online looking for something entirely different, and I found someone who was selling a life-size Buddha statue.

Jordan Scharnhorst, 28, Physics PhD Candidate @ UCSC

NINA

A big, cool table made out a polished driftwood.

Nina G., 16, Student

LUIS

I’d love to find a comically large gem, like an emerald. In Sonic the Hedgehog there’s The Master Emerald, a huge green gem. I would put it in an iron frame and have it on display in the front of the house, like the eye of the house. I’d love to find jewels that have power and a meaning in history.

Luis Sedano, 20, Accounting Major @ CSU Monterey

SAGE

The futuristic Batmobile from the movies.

Sage W., 15, Student

ROBERT

It would be super cool to find an antique typewriter that clicks when you type it, the way super old-fashioned typewriters worked. It’s a magic typewriter that only writes best seller novels for me—but it has a catch about it, like it only works once a year.

Robert Palma, 21, Gym Trainer

JENNIFER

A Tiffany lamp, you don’t find those every day anymore. I found one in an antique store one time, and I still have it. Maybe I would find a magic Tiffany lamp that grants wishes with a genie inside when you rub it.

Jennifer Bergman, 24, Gym Trainer

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

John Koenig
Previous ArticleApple Upgrade
Next ArticleWeird to Wonderful
moe\'s alley, live music in santa cruz california, spring concert lineup
spot_img
Good Times E-edition Good Times E-edition
good times santa cruz logo
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
East Bay Express cover
East Bay Express cover
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
Newsletters About Us Contact Us Submit a Letter Archive Find a Paper Distribute Good Times Plaques & Banners
contests, giveaways, enter to win, free
California News Coronavirus Environment National News Local News Cover Stories
Art Dance Film Literature Music Music Picks Stage
Astrology Letters to the Editor Opinion Wellness
Dining Reviews Foodie File Vine & Dine
Profiles Obituaries Latest Obituaries Submit an Obituary Writing an Obituary
All Upcoming Events Today's Events Submit an Event Promote Your Event Things to Do This Week Clubgrid
This Week's Issue Last Week's Issue Flip-Through Editions Special Publications
weeklys california local media group logo

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Weeklys All rights reserved.

OUR PUBLICATIONS

Alt Weeklies
East Bay Express
Good Times Santa Cruz
Metro Silicon Valley
North Bay Bohemian
Pacific Sun

Community Weeklies
Gilroy Dispatch
Healdsburg Tribune
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Morgan Hill Times
Press Banner (Scotts Valley)
Salinas Valley Tribune
The Pajaronian (Watsonville)
Tri-City Voice (Fremont)

Magazines
50up
Bay Area Parent
Bohème
Cannabis Chronicle
Dilated Pupil
East Bay
Open Studios
Santa Cruz Visitor's Guide
South Valley

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Ad Planner/Issue Schedule
Electronic Ad Guidelines
Submit an Obituary
Writing an Obituary

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES

Weird to Wonderful

H&G manzanita shrub

Apple Upgrade

bonsai tree ih Home and Garden

Growing Interest