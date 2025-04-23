.Street Talk

What amazing thing would you love to find at an antique shop?

JORDAN

It’s funny because I did find something just two days ago, but not in a shop. I love antiques, particularly Buddhist antiques. I happened to be online looking for something entirely different, and I found someone who was selling a life-size Buddha statue.

Jordan Scharnhorst, 28, Physics PhD Candidate @ UCSC





NINA

A big, cool table made out a polished driftwood.

Nina G., 16, Student

LUIS

I’d love to find a comically large gem, like an emerald. In Sonic the Hedgehog there’s The Master Emerald, a huge green gem. I would put it in an iron frame and have it on display in the front of the house, like the eye of the house. I’d love to find jewels that have power and a meaning in history.

Luis Sedano, 20, Accounting Major @ CSU Monterey





SAGE

The futuristic Batmobile from the movies.

Sage W., 15, Student





ROBERT

It would be super cool to find an antique typewriter that clicks when you type it, the way super old-fashioned typewriters worked. It’s a magic typewriter that only writes best seller novels for me—but it has a catch about it, like it only works once a year.

Robert Palma, 21, Gym Trainer





JENNIFER

A Tiffany lamp, you don’t find those every day anymore. I found one in an antique store one time, and I still have it. Maybe I would find a magic Tiffany lamp that grants wishes with a genie inside when you rub it.

Jennifer Bergman, 24, Gym Trainer