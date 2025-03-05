.Street Talk

What would you have wanted from the Wizard of Oz?

JUDI

I would want unlimited motivation, so I could do anything. With unlimited motivation you’re able to chase everything you want.

Judi Banderas, 21, San José State University Social Work Major

OCTAVIO

I’m thinking of superpowers, like immortality. The best thing about immortality would be not fearing death, but then you also don’t appreciate life as much. Knowing that life ends makes it more valuable.

Octavio Valdivia, 20, San José State University Computer Science Major

ESMERELDA

I would want the power to just snap my fingers and be invisible—just to sneak into places and overhear conversations.

Esmerelda Cruz, 21, Retail Sales

JESSICA

I would want the ability to magically cure people’s illness.

Jessica Vrab, 26, UCSC Biology Major

CATALINA

I would want the ability to play any musical instrument, like the violin or cello, but most of all the saxophone, jazz saxophone, like bossa nova. My Dad would always play the saxophone, so that would be really cool.

Catalina Popke, 26, MRI Tech

SUSY

I would cure everyone’s food allergies, so they could eat whatever they want, whenever they want it. I have food allergies and I know how miserable they are. I would snap my fingers and suddenly no one’s allergic to peanuts or gluten or dairy, so if you crave something you can just eat it!

Susy Wells, 28, Graphic Designer