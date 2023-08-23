.Street Talk

Question of the Week: What could we do to make Santa Cruz a happier, better place?

BRIN LOPEZ, 21

“Have things open later. We definitely close things way too early.“

ELIE MABANZA, 40

“Give people more salary to pay their rent. The city should fix the taxes and lower the rent so Downtown business can stay open.”

JILL McHENRY, 19

“Maybe if things were a little cleaner everywhere.”

MANUEL REGUSTERS, 42

“Help the people with mental health issues and find housing for the homeless people.”

JOE BIONDO, 72

“Downsize and get rid of the shopping mentality. People think getting ahead will make them happy but most of the junk we buy we don’t need.”

JULIA SEEMANN, 25 (left) and AMRITA BHAT, 25

“Don’t change anything, just stay happy!”