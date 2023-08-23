.Street Talk

By John Koenig

Question of the Week: What could we do to make Santa Cruz a happier, better place?

BRIN LOPEZ, 21

“Have things open later. We definitely close things way too early.“

ELIE MABANZA, 40

“Give people more salary to pay their rent. The city should fix the taxes and lower the rent so Downtown business can stay open.”

JILL McHENRY, 19

“Maybe if things were a little cleaner everywhere.”

MANUEL REGUSTERS, 42

“Help the people with mental health issues and find housing for the homeless people.”

JOE BIONDO, 72

“Downsize and get rid of the shopping mentality. People think getting ahead will make them happy but most of the junk we buy we don’t need.”

secure document shredding
JULIA SEEMANN, 25 (left) and AMRITA BHAT, 25

“Don’t change anything, just stay happy!”

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

John Koenig
Previous ArticleThe Editor’s Desk
spot_img
Good Times E-edition Good Times E-edition
goodtimes flip-through editions
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
East Bay Express cover
East Bay Express cover
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
Newsletters About Us Contact Us Submit a Letter Archive Find a Paper Distribute Good Times
contests, giveaways, enter to win, free
California News Coronavirus Environment National News Local News Cover Stories
Art Dance Film Literature Music Music Picks Stage
Astrology Letters to the Editor Opinion Wellness
Dining Reviews Foodie File Vine & Dine
Profiles Obituaries Latest Obituaries Submit an Obituary Writing an Obituary
All Upcoming Events Today's Events Submit an Event Promote Your Event Things to Do This Week Clubgrid
This Week's Issue Last Week's Issue Flip-Through Editions Special Publications

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Weeklys All rights reserved.

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Ad Planner/Issue Schedule
Electronic Ad Guidelines
Submit an Obituary
Writing an Obituary

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES
editorial, editor’s note, editor, chief editor, opinion, narrative, perspective, point of view

The Editor’s Desk

ae typewriter

Letters

A Glass Act: Forty Years of Annieglass