.Street Talk

Which scary movie franchise is the best?

STONE

I would say the Happy Death Day movies. I think the concept is kinda unique—the fact that it’s the same day again and you have to figure out how to kill the killer. It’s fun to watch.

Stone Summers, 20, Works at Monster Energy Drink

SOPHIA

The Conjuring is my favorite one. I like the history of the Warrens. I like the movies because they’re not the same plot every single time. It’s the same idea, but they have to solve each one differently. It keeps it interesting. The Scream movies got repetitive, but The Conjuring introduces new characters all the time.

Sophia Santana, 18, Psychology Major at UCSC

MARISSA

I like the Scream movies because they’re filmed in Santa Rosa, my hometown. But also I like it because it’s nostalgic, it’s aesthetically pleasing and it’s a classic. Even if it’s not that exciting, it’s just good.

Marissa Caesare, 18, Cognitive Science Major at UCSC

PRESTON

There’s so many, but probably Halloween, I like those a lot. It’s classic slasher horror—a little cheesy, but it’s fun, the old one. The Rob Zombie ones put a different spin on it, but the classic ones I like a little better.

Preston Johnson, 22, Music Instructor, Guitar and Bass

GABI

Child’s Play, the Chucky movies. The first one is probably my favorite, but I really like Bride of Chucky also. It was made in the year I was born.

Gabi Ceja, 27, Pro Movie Buff

KENEDI

I like Human Centipede. I just think it’s a weird concept. I like movies that are kinda campy— like they’re bad, but they’re kinda good because they’re bad. Part of it is when people ask me my favorite horror movie and I say that, they say, “Oh, that’s kinda weird.” But I think that’s kinda funny. Terrifier is a good one too.

Kenedi Bikovsky, 20, Game art and design at UCSC