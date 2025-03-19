.Street Talk

By John Koenig
What is your No.1 favorite go-to ice cream?

STELLA

My favorites change, but there’s an Ube ice cream that’s pretty good. It’s purple, but it has a vanilla marshmallow flavor.

Stella Starkweather, 19, Glass Sculptor

AIDAN

I like Cookies and Cream at Penny Ice Creamery, so you get the chocolate Oreo flavor and the crunch of the cookie. It’s a nice contrast to the smoothness of the creamy vanilla.

Aidan Pond, 23, UCSC Cognitive Science Major

SAMANTA

Rocky Road! I like that it has different textures. I like a little bit nutty if it’s not too overwhelming and I love chocolate.

Samanta Lomeli, 22, Care Team

TYLER

Coffee or vanilla by Tillamook. Maybe an ice cream float made with coffee or vanilla in a pint of Guinness for Saint Patrick’s Day.

Tyler “Woof” Geul, 38, Naturalist

CANDY

I think Matcha Green Tea ice cream, and Garden Creamery in San Francisco makes the best.

Candy Bonilla, 20, Coffee Shop Associate

WILLIAM

Pistachio Pistachio by Ben and Jerry’s!

William N. O’Banion, 47, Psychonaut

John Koenig
