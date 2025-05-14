music in the park, blue oyster cult, san jose california

.Street Talk

QUESTION OF THE WEEK

By John Koenig
row of silhouettes of different people

How are you celebrating Mother’s Day?

MARIAH with PAISLEY

We’re from Monterey, but this is our go-to. We like to shop and eat. Kianti’s is our traditional place, regardless of what time it is, that’s where we go.

Mariah Drain, 30, with Paisley, 10

WENDY

We come together and visit Santa Cruz. We go to the beach, to the coffee shop—a little of everything. We went to the antique show today for the first time.

Wendy Drain, 55

CHELSEA

Sleeping in! You sleep in and then you text, “I’m awake” and you get breakfast in bed, with flowers and a card, and coffee. Then we went to Davenport and sat on the beach and ate pastries, and then we took a bike ride, and then some quiet time, and then we took another bike ride. And now we’re doing a barbecue tonight.

Chelsea Schultz, 34, Sales

TRISH, right, with Gwen

I make it my daughter’s day, because without her I wouldn’t be a mother. We’re going to the movies, and she gets to choose the movie. She’s seen Sinners already and wants to see it with me, so this is my first time.

Trish Beckwith, 61, CPA, with Gwen, 21, Cook

ARIANNA

Sadly my first-born adult child passed away. I have his ashes with me today, and I’m having some quiet time. I had two sons, so I enjoy time with my living adult child. A tradition from my husband’s grampa is cooking breakfast outdoors—eggs and Portuguese linguiça sausage—and that’s part of our Mother’s Day tradition.

Arianna Bunting, 49, Jewelry Artist / Metal Detecting Treasure Hunter

TIA, right, with Thea

Coming to Santa Cruz. First we went to the ice cream place, then we went to the toy store, and then we ate, and now we’re going to the candy store.

Tia Fechter, 42, Psychometrician, with Thea, 8, Expert Slime Maker

John Koenig
Support Local Journalism
