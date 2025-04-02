.Street Talk

Should we add Canada as a state, subtract a state, or leave things as they are?

TAYLOR

I think we should subtract a couple states, but I don’t want to be specific. Canada should Balkanize the U.S. Gary Snyder style, break it up by watershed.

Taylor Holmes, 36, Therapist

CLAUDINE

I feel like Canada is doing better than us, so why would they do it? But we could maybe get rid of Florida!

Claudine Dekker, 27, Naturalist/Outdoor Educator

MIKE

Canada joining the U.S. would be great. I imagine it being many states, one for each province. Should states subtract? Probably yes. … We can’t leave things as they are; it’s terrible—too much divisiveness.

Mike Zelazny, 60, Particle Accelerator Software Developer @ Stanford University

NATALIE

Keep things as they are. Everything I’ve heard from the Canadians is they don’t want it, so let Canada be Canada.

Natalie Potter, 21, Aquatic Department Manager @ Pet Emporium

CHRIS

Leave things the way they are. Canada was happier by themselves, just let them be. But if one of our states wants to leave, that’s their choice.

Chris Potter, 56, Santa Cruz City Worker

CINDY

I think leave it the way it is, for sure. That’s really the only choice. How can we make Canada a state? But we can get rid of Texas.

Cindy Potter, 50, Service Advisor