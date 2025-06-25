.Street Talk

QUESTION OF THE WEEK

By John Koenig
row of silhouettes of different people

Where would you like to go on a summer cruise?

JULIA

I would love to see the coast and visit the beaches of South America, like Peru and Chile.

Julia Persson, 22, Ph.D. student at UCSC

IRIS

I’ve always wanted to go to Greece, mostly because of Mamma Mia! It’s so pretty there, and the architecture is something I would really love to see. I’ve never been on a cruise before, and I would just like to see what it’s like.

Iris Bertuccelli, 22, DJ

MAX

I think it would be great to take a cruise on the Arctic Ocean or go to Antarctica. I don’t know why that came to mind, I just think it would be fun, it would be super interesting.

Max Homel, 22, Mental Health Counsellor

ALYSSA

Let’s go to Texas! The Rio Grande River, it’s very popular! Look into it, it’s like an insider thing. You have to go, like, with a special club, and you have to take a raft there. I only heard about it on Reddit.

Alyssa Phan, 26, Physical Therapist

GONNY and FRANKIE

Italy. Italy has a beautiful coast—I know the Amalfi Coast is especially beautiful.

Gonny Katzir (right), 21, Bank Teller and Frankie Jimenez (left), 22, Construction

CHRIS

I would take an Alaska cruise, because I’d like to see the glaciers. I’ve been to lots of warm spots, so it would be a nice change-up.

Chris Erickson, 52, Biomedical Equipment Tech

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

John Koenig
Previous ArticleLending Support
Next ArticleHonky-Tonkin’ and Boot Scootin’
moe's alley, live music in santa cruz california, summer concert lineup
spot_img
Good Times E-edition Good Times E-edition
good times santa cruz logo
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
East Bay Express cover
East Bay Express cover
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
Newsletters Subscribe About Us Contact Us Submit a Letter Archive Find a Paper Distribute Good Times Plaques & Banners
contests, giveaways, enter to win, free
California News Coronavirus Environment National News Local News Cover Stories
Art Dance Film Literature Music Music Picks Stage
Astrology Letters to the Editor Opinion Wellness
Dining Reviews Foodie File Vine & Dine
Profiles Obituaries Latest Obituaries Submit an Obituary Writing an Obituary
All Upcoming Events Today's Events Submit an Event Promote Your Event Things to Do This Week Clubgrid
This Week's Issue Last Week's Issue Flip-Through Editions Special Publications
weeklys california local media group logo

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Weeklys All rights reserved.

OUR PUBLICATIONS

Alt Weeklies
East Bay Express
Good Times Santa Cruz
Metro Silicon Valley
North Bay Bohemian
Pacific Sun

Community Weeklies
Gilroy Dispatch
Healdsburg Tribune
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Morgan Hill Times
Press Banner (Scotts Valley)
Salinas Valley Tribune
The Pajaronian (Watsonville)
Tri-City Voice (Fremont)

Magazines
50up
Bay Area Parent
Bohème
Cannabis Chronicle
Dilated Pupil
East Bay
Open Studios
Santa Cruz Visitor's Guide
South Valley

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Ad Planner/Issue Schedule
Electronic Ad Guidelines
Submit an Obituary
Writing an Obituary

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES
Man playing a guitar

Mike Rotkin, 1945-2025

Man in a suit standing in front of another man in a room

Palacios Steps Down

Damaged building

Storage Wars