.Street Talk

Where would you like to go on a summer cruise?

JULIA

I would love to see the coast and visit the beaches of South America, like Peru and Chile.

Julia Persson, 22, Ph.D. student at UCSC

IRIS

I’ve always wanted to go to Greece, mostly because of Mamma Mia! It’s so pretty there, and the architecture is something I would really love to see. I’ve never been on a cruise before, and I would just like to see what it’s like.

Iris Bertuccelli, 22, DJ

MAX

I think it would be great to take a cruise on the Arctic Ocean or go to Antarctica. I don’t know why that came to mind, I just think it would be fun, it would be super interesting.

Max Homel, 22, Mental Health Counsellor

ALYSSA

Let’s go to Texas! The Rio Grande River, it’s very popular! Look into it, it’s like an insider thing. You have to go, like, with a special club, and you have to take a raft there. I only heard about it on Reddit.

Alyssa Phan, 26, Physical Therapist

GONNY and FRANKIE

Italy. Italy has a beautiful coast—I know the Amalfi Coast is especially beautiful.

Gonny Katzir (right), 21, Bank Teller and Frankie Jimenez (left), 22, Construction

CHRIS

I would take an Alaska cruise, because I’d like to see the glaciers. I’ve been to lots of warm spots, so it would be a nice change-up.

Chris Erickson, 52, Biomedical Equipment Tech