.STREET TALK: Question of the Week

By John Koenig

What is your favorite place to hang out or meet friends?

Bookshop Santa Cruz.
it’s got a central location,
you can browse ,
talk to friends about books,
and it’s got a bathroom.

Anna Bobisuthi, 35, Admin asst. and blacksmith.

Abbott Square.
there’s options for everyone,
with pizza, burgers,
a brewery, live music,
and the hammock place.

Jose Moya, 30, barber at Get Faded

Westcliff.
there’s always something
to do, lots of food options
at Steamer Lane Supply,
and a nice view!

Sydney Stafford-Scott, 20, Pacific Wave

Pacific Avenue.
Or Abbott Square,
for the live music
and any kind of food.

David Lara, 54, IT professional at 1440 Multiversity, with Monte, 8

Pleasure Point.
you can watch the waves,
watch the people, and surf

Joel LaCagnina, 53, engineer

Abbott Square.
because it’s a safe place
to drink with the girls.

Fernanda Torres Calderon, 21, Asst Manager at Poke House

