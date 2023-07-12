Sign in Welcome! Log into your account your username your password Forgot your password? Get help Password recovery Recover your password your email A password will be e-mailed to you. TRENDING: Two Injured In Suspected Gang-Related Shooting Thinking Green The Aquabats! Awesome Live Show Time! STREET TALK: Question of the Week Letters to the Editor .STREET TALK: Question of the Week By John Koenig July 12, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter Linkedin Email Print What is your favorite place to hang out or meet friends? Bookshop Santa Cruz. it’s got a central location, you can browse ,talk to friends about books, and it’s got a bathroom.Anna Bobisuthi, 35, Admin asst. and blacksmith. Abbott Square.there’s options for everyone,with pizza, burgers, a brewery, live music, and the hammock place.Jose Moya, 30, barber at Get Faded Westcliff.there’s always something to do, lots of food options at Steamer Lane Supply, and a nice view!Sydney Stafford-Scott, 20, Pacific Wave Pacific Avenue. Or Abbott Square, for the live music and any kind of food.David Lara, 54, IT professional at 1440 Multiversity, with Monte, 8 Pleasure Point.you can watch the waves, watch the people, and surfJoel LaCagnina, 53, engineer Abbott Square.because it’s a safe place to drink with the girls.Fernanda Torres Calderon, 21, Asst Manager at Poke House LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Comment: Please enter your comment! Name:* Please enter your name here Email:* You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Website: Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Please sign me up for the newsletter Yes No RELATED ITEMS:interestopinionperson on the street Facebook Twitter Linkedin Email Print John Koenig -PAID ADVERTISEMENT- Featured Local Savings Previous ArticleLetters to the EditorNext ArticleThe Aquabats! Awesome Live Show Time!