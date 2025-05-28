.Street Talk

Would you like to be famous? If so, for what?

ANGELA

DJ! My stage name is DJ Angel, because my name is Angela. You’ll hear all about it!

Angela Nguyen, 18, Cognitive Science Major, UCSC

MICHAEL

I chased fame when I was younger, but I wasn’t being my true self. Now I have a son and a beautiful girlfriend, and I’m happy with serenity and a good job. … Peace comes from being a good hard worker, a good father and a good partner.

Michael Bronzburg, 37, Professional “MacGyver”

SARA

I was listening to a Buddhist lecture today and it taught that we should abandon ambition because chasing fame leads to suffering. So today the answer is no, because if you’re chasing outward validation, you’re running from true happiness.

Sara McGrath, 30, Sociology Major, Cabrillo College

NAOMI

I would like to be famous for having the purplest hair. I’m an artist, but no, just purple.

Naomi Kerekes, 19, Art & Design: Games and Playable Media, UCSC

TC

I don’t have a desire to be famous, but if I could be, it would be to draw attention to people hurting in need and break the barrier of invisibility. There was a lady who was famous for just putting money in people’s parking meters.

TC Lovett, 55, Barista, Lulu’s on Pacific

NATALIE

I always wanted to be famous as an actor. I was in a play in high school, and I used to make film videos—drama, action or horror—so I would act in them too. … But I don’t have time anymore to plan a video and get together with a crew.

Natalie Ortega, 19, English Major, Cabrillo College