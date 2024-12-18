.Street Talk

What is your go-to, can’t-miss holiday gift to give?

KUMI

Wine and German chocolates from Aldi’s, which is what Trader Joe’s is called in Ohio. My husband is German. People love the German chocolate, and it’s not something you can get here, only Aldi’s gets it.

Kumi Koknat, 53, Sales

JONATHAN

One time I did the Claw Machine and won a stuffed animal for my Mom. I realized then how much she likes them, so I get her one every year. My Dad’s hard to shop for, but I get him a big Sudoku book every year.

Jonathan Rose, 25, Cabrillo College Chemistry Major

JANE

Chocolate! Sometimes I’ll go to Donnelly Chocolates on Mission Street, or just go to the grocery store and get an assortment.

Jane Howse, 18, Cabrillo College Psychology Major

KENT

It’s always a challenge. I was really inspired last year, and I got just the right present for my nephew. But just before he opened it, my niece gave him an almost identical present.

Kent Vanderbundt, 75, Retired Electrician

CHRISTINE

Probably books. I have a niece in college who is into Taylor Swift and there’s a book about how she has changed music because of her literary references and such, so I thought she might like that book.

Christine Vanderbundt, 75, Retired Nurse

JULIAN

Money! Let people buy their own gift. For my daughter, I’ve always given her earrings, ever since she was tiny. It’s always my little thing to get her a pair every year.

Julian Lazo, 37, Construction