.Street Talk

Week of December 19, 2024

By John Koenig
row of silhouettes of different people

What is your go-to, can’t-miss holiday gift to give?

KUMI

Wine and German chocolates from Aldi’s, which is what Trader Joe’s is called in Ohio. My husband is German. People love the German chocolate, and it’s not something you can get here, only Aldi’s gets it.

Kumi Koknat, 53, Sales

JONATHAN

One time I did the Claw Machine and won a stuffed animal for my Mom. I realized then how much she likes them, so I get her one every year. My Dad’s hard to shop for, but I get him a big Sudoku book every year.

Jonathan Rose, 25, Cabrillo College Chemistry Major

JANE

Chocolate! Sometimes I’ll go to Donnelly Chocolates on Mission Street, or just go to the grocery store and get an assortment.

Jane Howse, 18, Cabrillo College Psychology Major

KENT

It’s always a challenge. I was really inspired last year, and I got just the right present for my nephew. But just before he opened it, my niece gave him an almost identical present.

Kent Vanderbundt, 75, Retired Electrician

CHRISTINE

Probably books. I have a niece in college who is into Taylor Swift and there’s a book about how she has changed music because of her literary references and such, so I thought she might like that book.

Christine Vanderbundt, 75, Retired Nurse

JULIAN

Money! Let people buy their own gift. For my daughter, I’ve always given her earrings, ever since she was tiny. It’s always my little thing to get her a pair every year.

Julian Lazo, 37, Construction

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

John Koenig
Previous ArticleLETTERS
Next ArticleGo with the Flow
spot_img
Good Times E-edition Good Times E-edition
good times santa cruz logo
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
East Bay Express cover
East Bay Express cover
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
Newsletters About Us Contact Us Submit a Letter Archive Find a Paper Distribute Good Times Plaques & Banners
contests, giveaways, enter to win, free
California News Coronavirus Environment National News Local News Cover Stories
Art Dance Film Literature Music Music Picks Stage
Astrology Letters to the Editor Opinion Wellness
Dining Reviews Foodie File Vine & Dine
Profiles Obituaries Latest Obituaries Submit an Obituary Writing an Obituary
All Upcoming Events Today's Events Submit an Event Promote Your Event Things to Do This Week Clubgrid
This Week's Issue Last Week's Issue Flip-Through Editions Special Publications
weeklys california local media group logo

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Weeklys All rights reserved.

OUR PUBLICATIONS

Alt Weeklies
East Bay Express
Good Times Santa Cruz
Metro Silicon Valley
North Bay Bohemian
Pacific Sun

Community Weeklies
Gilroy Dispatch
Healdsburg Tribune
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Morgan Hill Times
Press Banner (Scotts Valley)
Salinas Valley Tribune
The Pajaronian (Watsonville)
Tri-City Voice (Fremont)

Magazines
50up
Bay Area Parent
Bohème
Cannabis Chronicle
Dilated Pupil
East Bay
Open Studios
Santa Cruz Visitor's Guide
South Valley

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Ad Planner/Issue Schedule
Electronic Ad Guidelines
Submit an Obituary
Writing an Obituary

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES
California’s sweepstakes surge

California’s Sweepstakes Surge: Analyzing the Golden State’s Growing Interest in Contests

Blount & Obomsawin Giveaway

Tickets to Jake Blount & Mali Obomsawin

Jahari Stampley Giveaway

Tickets to Jahari Stampley Family Trio