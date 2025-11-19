.Street Talk

QUESTION OF THE WEEK

By John Koenig
row of silhouettes of different people

What’s your comfort food delivery on a rainy day?

QUELINH

I’ll say pho. It’s a comfort food that I grew up with when it was cold outside.

Quelinh Vuist, 20, UCSC Business/Economics Major

LUKE

Pesto pizza from Pizza My Heart.

Luke Desenberg, 21, UCSC Art Major

KENDIE

I’d order pho. It’s the perfect rainy weather food.

Kendie Anderson, 20, UCSC Legal Studies

AUBREY

I’m a big Mexican-food person. I’d probably order a carnitas bowl from Chipotle. And I like something sweet after something savory, so there’d definitely be a treat afterward. Ideally, if there’s a café nearby, I’d finish with coffee and a nice croissant.

Aubrey Lomeli, 17, Student

FAREED

I love Taco Bell, so probably a Beefy 5 Layer Burrito with a lemonade.

Fareed Maajid-Bey, 18, UCSC General Psychology

STERLING

For me a Taco Bell Chalupa.

Sterling Nickle, 18, UCSC Computer Engineering

John Koenig
Previous ArticleStreet Talk
