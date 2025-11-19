What’s your comfort food delivery on a rainy day?
I’ll say pho. It’s a comfort food that I grew up with when it was cold outside.
Quelinh Vuist, 20, UCSC Business/Economics Major
Pesto pizza from Pizza My Heart.
Luke Desenberg, 21, UCSC Art Major
I’d order pho. It’s the perfect rainy weather food.
Kendie Anderson, 20, UCSC Legal Studies
I’m a big Mexican-food person. I’d probably order a carnitas bowl from Chipotle. And I like something sweet after something savory, so there’d definitely be a treat afterward. Ideally, if there’s a café nearby, I’d finish with coffee and a nice croissant.
Aubrey Lomeli, 17, Student
I love Taco Bell, so probably a Beefy 5 Layer Burrito with a lemonade.
Fareed Maajid-Bey, 18, UCSC General Psychology
For me a Taco Bell Chalupa.
Sterling Nickle, 18, UCSC Computer Engineering