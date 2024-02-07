.Street Talk

By John Koenig
What got you out of your warm house and into the storm?

Joe Hoffmann, 69, Retired Carpenter

I want to feel the fresh air. I’ll be 69 in April, and there may come a day when I have to stay inside — so I like being outside no matter what.
—Joe

Melodie Cameron, 41, College Counselor, and Bryan Cameron, 46, Lucid Motors

We were shopping at Costco, but the power went out! So, we got coffees at Coffee Conspiracy on Locust St, and then breakfast at Walnut Café.
—Melodie and Bryan

Mary Jo Aloi, 56, Integrative Healthcare

I went to Bookshop Santa Cruz for a mushroom book, because this is mushroom weather. When I’m hiking I see mushrooms and I’m super curious about them.
—Mary Jo

Amy Ujcic, 34, former bartender at Red Room

I have to walk my dog Casper, he’s my only reason to go out in the storm. It’s fun, but a little scary at the same time. Even Casper was like, let’s go back inside!
—Amy

Matthew Blakeborough, 20, UCSC Psychology major

I want to go shopping at the bookstore, because I don’t have much free time to do that because of my studies.
—Matthew

Jenna Courtney, 20, Barista at Lulu’s / UCSC Environmental Studies major

It’s dark and windy and cold, but I had to get to work. An Uber driver in a Tesla drove me, or it would have been hard getting here.
—Jenna

John Koenig
