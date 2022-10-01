.Strike Imminent for Santa Cruz City Workers

Workers from the City of Santa Cruz, whose jobs range from trash collection to water systems to library workers to parking facilities, plan to strike beginning Monday, after contract negotiations failed, the City announced.

City officials stated in a press release that Service Employees International Union Local 521—the union that represents the workers—rejected the latest proposal of a three-year 12% compensation increase.

“We recognize that city services are only as good as the employees who provide them, and we have extremely dedicated and hard-working employees, many who were born and raised here,” said Mayor Sonja Brunner. “We have prioritized and listened, and made budget adjustments along the way to be able to offer our employees a 12% increase over three years as we continue to improve our City’s long-term fiscal health. Our commitment is strong and it’s disappointing that we’ve been unable to reach an agreement with SEIU.”

The City Council this week approved similar agreements with four of the city’s other labor groups, which include Fire Management, Fire Local, Middle Managers and the Executive Team.

The City and SEIU began negotiations early this year.

SEIU 521 Chapter President Ken Bare, who works as a Parks and Control Maintenance Worker, says the City has rejected a 7.5% increase for a one-year contract.

Bare said the City’s offer was rejected because the increase—parsed out in 4% increases over three years—does not cover the cost of living increases or inflation.

He added that the City’s offer doesn’t address workers’ total compensation package, which has been “dragging through the mud for the last few years.”

Those financial concerns have made it so difficult for the City to find employees, Bare says, that they are 48 employees short.

“That’s 1 in 8 employees that are supposed to be here that aren’t here, solely because they don’t pay enough,” Bare said. “The city residents aren’t getting what they are actually paying for.”

Additionally, the California Public Employee Relations Board has filed a complaint against the union for beginning an unlawful strike, and among other things “bad faith bargaining” with the City, the press release says. SEIU has 20 calendar days to respond.

Bare rejects the assertion that the strike is unlawful, and said that the union has filed PERB charges of their own, claiming the City has removed union information from workplaces and has imposed new job duties without consulting the union.

Santa Cruz City Manager Matt Huffaker said that the City disputes the charges.

While the strike will “significantly restrict” city services, essential services such as police, fire, water and wastewater will continue, Huffaker said.

“It’s unfortunate that it has reached this point, but we are striving to meet the needs of our employees while also being fiscally responsible,” Huffaker said.

Bare says the union is still open to returning to the bargaining table.