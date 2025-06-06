.Summer Fitness Trends Are All About Fun, Flow and Fresh Air

Here in Santa Cruz, summer is more than a season—it’s a lifestyle. The marine layer may linger in the mornings, but once it lifts, locals are out soaking up the sun, salt air and all the ways this coastal paradise invites us to get moving.

Beyond gym memberships and rigid routines, this summer’s fitness trends are about blending wellness with play, community and connection to nature. Whether you’re committed to shaping up, improving well-being or just trying to keep up with your kids, here are some of the most inspiring ways to stay active this season—Santa Cruz style.

Beach Workouts with a View—There’s nothing like starting the day with your feet in the sand and the sound of waves in your ears. Sunrise fitness classes are popping up on local beaches, offering everything from high-energy bootcamps to gentle strength circuits. Twin Lakes and Cowell’s are local favorites for group classes, and some even include breathwork or meditation. It’s movement with a mood boost built in.

The E-Bike Revolution—The e-bike scene has exploded across town, and love it or hate it, it’s here to stay. But instead of resisting the current, why not ride it? E-bikes make it easier than ever to embrace an active lifestyle, even when the hills get steep or the schedule gets packed. You can coast to your morning surf check without breaking a sweat, glide past traffic on your commute, or take on the upper trails at Wilder without feeling like you need a nap afterward.

Yoga + Sound Healing Under the Sky—Santa Cruz has always had a thing for yoga, but this summer, it’s about taking the practice outside. Natural Bridges, Arana Gulch, and even Depot Park host regular outdoor sessions, often blending movement with mindfulness. Sound baths, breathwork, and cacao ceremonies are showing up at the end of class, creating a space to stretch, breathe, and truly drop in.

Pickleball for the People—Once considered a retirees’ game, pickleball is now the hottest court sport in town. With new courts popping up from Capitola to Harvey West, players of all ages and skill levels are getting in on the action. It’s low impact, high energy, and surprisingly social—a perfect summer gateway into fitness for people who “don’t do sports.”

Cold Water Plunges Are the New Espresso—Inspired by Wim Hof and a growing number of local wellness groups, ocean plunges are becoming a go-to reset ritual. Whether it’s post-run, post-surf, or just a wake-up dip, locals are swearing by the mood-lifting, inflammation-reducing effects of a brisk ocean soak. Cowells has very tame waves relative to the rest of the Westside – hop in right there at the foot of the Dream Inn.

Paddleboard, Please—The Santa Cruz Harbor, Elkhorn Slough, and even the open ocean (on calm mornings) are perfect spots for paddleboarding. SUP is a full-body workout disguised as a leisurely float, and for the balance-curious, yoga-on-the-board classes take it to the next level. Expect wobbles, laughter, and a killer core workout.

Family Adventure Days—Summer with kids can put a hold on your workout schedule. But with a little creativity, you can tap into options that work for everyone. I’m remembering back to the days of family hikes at Pogonip and Wilder Ranch, biking through the UCSC campus forest, . These playful adventures get everyone moving—and having fun—in the process.

The trend across all these activities? Movement that feels good. In Santa Cruz, we know wellness isn’t just about reps and routines—it’s about rhythm, community, and joy. Whether you’re riding waves, trails, or the sweet momentum of summer, there are countless ways to move your body and lift your spirit.

So forget the treadmill and step into the rhythm of a Santa Cruz summer—where movement meets magic and wellness feels like play. Whether you’re riding the e-bike wave, finding your breath on the beach, or dancing your way through the forest, this season is all about connecting with your body in ways that bring joy, not judgment. Fresh air is your gym, the coastline is your track, and every trail, wave, and sun-drenched sidewalk is an invitation to move. This summer, let go of the grind and say yes to the kind of fitness that fuels your spirit.

Elizabeth Borelli is a longevity coach and wellness guide. Find wellness tips and recipes at ElizabethBorelli.com.