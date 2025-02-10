.Giveaways

.Sun Room at the Catalyst

Enter for a chance to win a pair of tickets to Sun Room at The Catalyst in Santa Cruz on Saturday, March 15, 8:00pm.

Born and raised in SoCal’s surf-rock scene, Sun Room, quickly went from getting the cops called on them for playing too loudly at house shows to performing their music in sold out room across dozens of countries. After a series of unexpected viral moments, two of their songs were included on the hit Netflix series, Outer Banks, which continued the wave of excitement online. So within just six months of the band forming, Sun Room went on to sell out a run of shows across the US, support Louis Tomlinson’s North and South American tour, and support Inhaler in Europe.

Drawing Date for this Giveaway is Thursday, March 6, 2025.
Winners notified by email and have 48 hours to respond or forfeit.
Must be 18+ to win.

Winners for the above prizes will be randomly chosen. All winners will be notified via email. By submitting this form, you are giving consent to have your submitted data added to GoodTimes' email list. This data may also be shared by our divisions, subsidiaries and affiliated companies in connection with this giveaway, contest or survey. GoodTimes and all parties involved take privacy very seriously, and we guarantee email addresses and information collected will be kept confidential. If you wish to unsubscribe from the mailing list, you can do so after you receive the first mailing by clicking on the Unsubscribe link.

Previous ArticleTickets to Santa Cruz Warriors Game
good times santa cruz logo
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
East Bay Express cover
East Bay Express cover
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
Newsletters About Us Contact Us Submit a Letter Archive Find a Paper Distribute Good Times Plaques & Banners
contests, giveaways, enter to win, free
California News Coronavirus Environment National News Local News Cover Stories
Art Dance Film Literature Music Music Picks Stage
Astrology Letters to the Editor Opinion Wellness
Dining Reviews Foodie File Vine & Dine
Profiles Obituaries Latest Obituaries Submit an Obituary Writing an Obituary
All Upcoming Events Today's Events Submit an Event Promote Your Event Things to Do This Week Clubgrid
This Week's Issue Last Week's Issue Flip-Through Editions Special Publications
weeklys california local media group logo

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Weeklys All rights reserved.

OUR PUBLICATIONS

Alt Weeklies
East Bay Express
Good Times Santa Cruz
Metro Silicon Valley
North Bay Bohemian
Pacific Sun

Community Weeklies
Gilroy Dispatch
Healdsburg Tribune
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Morgan Hill Times
Press Banner (Scotts Valley)
Salinas Valley Tribune
The Pajaronian (Watsonville)
Tri-City Voice (Fremont)

Magazines
50up
Bay Area Parent
Bohème
Cannabis Chronicle
Dilated Pupil
East Bay
Open Studios
Santa Cruz Visitor's Guide
South Valley

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Ad Planner/Issue Schedule
Electronic Ad Guidelines
Submit an Obituary
Writing an Obituary

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES
Man standing in a field with his arm raise

Cabrillo College President Matt Wetstein Announces Retirement

Text saying "Take a Hike with Richard Stockton" with a man's legs walking in the forest in the background

What’s Shakin’ on the Loma Prieta Trail in Nisene Marks

Portrait of a woman

Modern Bestiary