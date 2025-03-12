.Sunny Side Up

The five-year anniversary of the first COVID 19 shelter-in-place directives doesn’t exactly inspire a celebration, but there are things that emerged worth savoring.

Pre-pandemic, Santa Cruz and its mild Mediterranean climate didn’t enjoy a ton of outdoor dining venues, and it could still use more, but al fresco food options did expand amid the crisis.

That’s since been aided by a city program that shared build-out designs for approved long-term parklets and patios.

At the Surf City institution that is Walnut Avenue Cafe (106 Walnut Ave., Santa Cruz), owner Mike Bobadilla says his now-permanent street-side seating has essentially given him another restaurant.

“The patio has been incredible,” he says, adding Walnut Avenue stuck to old-school phone answering to avoid delivery service markups during the pandemic. “But we’re really here because locals helped us through [COVID].”

The strengthened bond represents another positive outcome, and it’s well-deserved. Bobadilla and dishwasher-turned-cook-turned-co-owner Hector De La Torre have a kitchen churning out craveable comfort classics—like nine-grain blackberry pancakes, Walnut Avenue scrambles, huevos rancheros con carnitas and Hector’s shrimp melts—but they also have service pros handling a high-volume breakfast-lunch scene with grace.

I love sitting at the throwback diner counter, complete with swivel seats and shoe-shaped foot rests, where you get an awesome view of the flow from the kitchen, Since you want to order the whole menu, but probably shouldn’t, you can at least imagine trying all of the order-envy plates that appear.

But I wouldn’t blame you for sitting outside either. walnutavenuecafe.com

STEINBECK SETS SAIL

A cool interplay of history and technology sets sail this week. The Western Flyer—yes, that Western Flyer—shoves off for the Sea of Cortez, John Steinbeck and Doc Ricketts style, only equipped with state-of-the-art marine research tools. To properly celebrate the (re)launch, a weekend of programming assembles March 15-16, across the bay at Stanton Center and Old Fisherman’s Wharf, with a talk, slideshow and reception against the backdrop of the exhibit Steinbeck in Monterey and Bounty of the Sea on Saturday, followed by open house tours of the vessel, science and art activities, ballet folklórico, vintage car displays, live music from three bands, 1940s costume contests and a fireboat salute. Info: westernflyer.org.

NIBS AND NUBS

St. Patrick’s Day takes on added oomph at Rosie McCann’s (1220 Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz) come Monday, with specials, entertainment and some of the best corned beef, corned beef hash and eggs, shepherd’s pie and Irish benedicts in the area, rosiemccanns.com…The Wines of the Santa Cruz Mountains’ ninth annual Grand Wine Tasting approaches March 30 at Mountain Winery in Saratoga with an educational seminar and 40 participating wine producers, winesofthesantacruzmountains.com…The Santa Cruz Metro earned two national AdWheel Awards from The American Public Transportation Association and its 1,500+ member organizations, for its “One Ride at a Time” campaign starring local menagerie imagery by epic wildlife photographer Frans Lanting on 30 or so buses, which make me smile every time I see them…The Santa Cruz County Animal Shelter hosts its annual St. Pittie’s Party fundraiser, aka the “Lick of the Irish,” through March 17, inviting dog lovers to bring their best fur babies to 21 participating bars and breweries for a beverage and St. Pittie’s beer can glass, and maybe a St. Pittie’s hoodie ($40), and the merch is also available at the SCC animal shelter, where adoption fees for pit bulls and pit mixes are reduced to $50, scanimalshelter.org…Best-selling A Dog’s Courage author W. Bruce Cameron, unleash us from here: “When you adopt a dog, you have a lot of very good days and one very bad day.”