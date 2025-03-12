.Superfood Spotlight

In a world obsessed with convenience, basic dried beans are making a quiet comeback. Once relegated to the back of the pantry—either as a survival staple or last resort—legumes are finally getting their due. And it’s about time.

Once dismissed as boring, complicated to prepare or a last resort in a cash crunch, beans are now stepping into the culinary spotlight. Not only are they delicious, but they pack a nutritional punch and could play a major role in tackling both human and environmental health challenges.

For anyone looking to up their plant-based protein game, beans are one of the best sources around. But their benefits don’t stop there. These little powerhouses are also loaded with fiber—one of the most underrated keys to feeling fuller, faster. Unlike ultra-processed foods that leave you craving more, beans are satisfying and nutrient-dense, helping you cut calories without deprivation.

Then there’s the sustainability factor. Compared to beef, bean farming is practically a climate superhero. While cattle ranching generates massive methane emissions and guzzles thousands of gallons of water per pound of meat, beans use a fraction of the resources. They even improve soil health by naturally fixing nitrogen, making them a win-win for both the planet and your plate.

Of course, no amount of health or sustainability benefits will make up for bland food. But this is where beans deserve a serious second look. What was once a forgotten canned afterthought has now become a source of gourmet goodness, thanks in part to a Northern California bean farmer named Steve Sando, founder of Rancho Gordo. Over the past two decades, Sando has elevated heirloom beans from kitchen basic to cult favorite, with varieties so rich in flavor they’ve earned a place in some of the country’s top food publications.

Major outlets like Chow, Sunset, Bon Appétit, Gourmet and Food & Wine have all highlighted the deep, savory satisfaction of well-prepared beans. In 2008, Saveur magazine even ranked Rancho Gordo number two on its prestigious Saveur 100 list.

Local Beans, Big Flavor

For me, it took a conversation with Stanford’s Christopher Garner to reignite my love of legumes. Cooking for one doesn’t always seem practical when it comes to a dish traditionally made in bulk, but the seasonal options for fresh, locally harvested beans made me determined to make it work.

And here’s the thing: while dried beans can last years in a cool, dry pantry, freshly harvested beans cook up creamier, faster and more flavorful. Buying locally grown beans supports sustainable farming, reduces your carbon footprint and ensures that you’re getting the highest quality.

Recently, I picked up some cranberry beans from Gilroy growers Spade & Plow and some creamy cannellinis from Aromas-based Borba Farms at the farmers’ market. But since beans aren’t grown at scale locally, you have to act fast when you find them. More reliable options include the extensive Rancho Gordo selection at Toque Blanche on Pacific Avenue and among the dozens of varietals in the bulk section at Staff of Life.

Since incorporating more beans into my meals, I’ve been pleasantly surprised at the extra energy and overall well-being I’ve felt. Psychosomatic? Maybe. But either way, I’ll take it.

Beans aren’t just having a moment—they’re becoming a movement. Paul Newnham, executive director of the UN Sustainability Goal 2 advocacy hub for ending hunger, recently wrote:

“Beans are not just nutritious, affordable, and delicious. They are a force for good, a symbol of hope, a catalyst for change.”

It turns out that what was once considered a humble pantry staple may just be one of the most powerful foods we have—for our health, our taste buds and the future of our planet.

Find local beans from Spade and Plow at the Aptos and Live Oak farmers markets and at Toque Blanche in Santa Cruz and Staff of Life in Santa Cruz and Watsonville.

Elizabeth Borelli is the author of the new book Tastes Like La Dolce Vita. To learn more about her, visit ElizabethBorelli.com.