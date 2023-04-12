.Suspects Rob Capitola Bank At Gunpoint

Three men robbed Bay Federal Credit Union on Clares Street in Capitola Wednesday around noon.

The suspects were reportedly armed with a sawed-off shotgun. Police from multiple agencies swarmed the area and set up “Project ROPE,” where neighboring law enforcement agencies monitor key intersections in hopes of snaring the suspects.

The suspects are believed to have driven away in a black Toyota pickup truck with stolen license plates.

Bay Federal posted on social media that all of its employees and members are safe.

“We’re grateful for the quick response from local law enforcement partners,” the credit union wrote on Twitter.

Police sealed off the bank while they combed the area.

The robbery marked the second incident in Santa Cruz County that prompted a strong police presence in less than 24 hours. On Tuesday just before 2pm, a person was shot while riding in a car just before 2pm in Santa Cruz at the intersection of Ocean Street and San Lorenzo Boulevard.