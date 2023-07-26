.SVUSD to Consider Parcel Tax

The tax could raise $1 million a year for schools

By Drew Penner
Scotts Valley hopes to put the tax on an all-mail-in ballot in October. PHOTO: Tarmo Hannula

The Scotts Valley Unified School District will hold a public hearing on Wednesday to discuss a parcel tax that would raise revenue for student programs and teacher salaries.

The meeting seeks to address the wealthy community’s struggle to maintain educational offerings.

District officials have long complained that government funding formulas disadvantage Scotts Valley—a comment that was repeated in the posted agenda for this week’s special meeting.

“Scotts Valley Unified School District is one of the lowest funded unified school districts in California,” the item summary reads. “This parcel tax will help protect Scotts Valley schools’ key academic programs, teachers and counselors in order to address the educational and social emotional needs of all of our students.”

The Parcel Tax Renewal Campaign Committee is considering an all-mail-in ballot in October and is looking at an annual $168 per parcel levy, which would be an increase of $60.

secure document shredding

The district conducted polling earlier this year and found support for a tax, according to school board documents.

Superintendent Tanya Krause said SVUSD has been successful at hiring staff and is in a better position than it was a year ago.

“It was a challenging school year, but we made it through,” Krause said at a June 13 meeting.

The parcel tax could bring in $1 million a year for seven years, beginning in 2024-25.

The public hearing will be held at Scotts Valley Middle School, located at 8 Bean Creek Rd. in Scotts Valley, starting at 5pm.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

drew penner journalist
Drew Penner
Previous ArticleOPINION
Next ArticleGrant Awarded to Local Women’s and Children Program
spot_img
Good Times E-edition Good Times E-edition
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
East Bay Express cover
East Bay Express cover
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
Newsletters About Us Contact Us Submit a Letter Archive Find a Paper Distribute Good Times
contests, giveaways, enter to win, free
California News Coronavirus Environment National News Local News Cover Stories
Art Dance Film Literature Music Music Picks Stage
Astrology Letters to the Editor Opinion Wellness
Dining Reviews Foodie File Vine & Dine
Profiles Obituaries Latest Obituaries Submit an Obituary Writing an Obituary
All Upcoming Events Today's Events Submit an Event Promote Your Event Things to Do This Week Clubgrid
This Week's Issue Last Week's Issue Flip-Through Editions Special Publications

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Weeklys All rights reserved.

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Ad Planner/Issue Schedule
Electronic Ad Guidelines
Submit an Obituary
Writing an Obituary

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES

Officials Push For More Equitable Flood Funding System

person on the street, interview, question and answer, question, Santa Cruz, local, locals, QandA, Q&A

Street Talk

Super Sonic: The Cabrillo Festival’s Annual Allure