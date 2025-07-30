.Swinging Moods

Clients tell me this all the time: They wake up feeling energized, hopeful and ready to take on the world. That first cup of coffee tastes like a fresh start. Maybe even squeeze in a morning walk, planning to ride that fresh wave of optimism all day long.

And then…life happens: the work deadlines, the traffic on Mission, the calls and emails and mental clutter that seem to accumulate as fast as the marine layer rolling back in.

A recent study from BMJ Mental Health sheds some light: Our moods really do follow a predictable daily cycle. Researchers tracked more than 50,000 people using real-time mood apps and found that most of us ride a wave of highs and lows that repeats every 24 hours, almost like clockwork.

Understanding this rhythm can make a big difference in how we take care of ourselves—and how we stay even keeled, even when the waves get choppy.

The Natural Rise and Fall

Maybe you can relate to that morning groove, when you’re feeling clear, focused, and ready to roll.

But as the hours pass, the small stressors start stacking up—emails that need answering, unexpected problems, traffic on Highway 1, the thousand micro-decisions that chip away at your focus.

By midday, that good mood begins to slide. By mid-afternoon, many of us experience a familiar drop in energy and patience. This is the infamous “afternoon slump,” a natural downshift that makes it harder to stay upbeat or fully engaged.

By nighttime, mood often steadies—or even lifts a little—as we finally exhale. But watch out for midnight, which is when most people hit their lowest point. It’s prime time for overthinking, doomscrolling and second-guessing the day’s little decisions, but totally avoidable if you’re already asleep.

Morning Habits That Set the Tone

While we can’t avoid nature’s ups and downs altogether, small changes can help smooth the ride.

One of the strongest patterns the study found was that people with structured, nurturing morning routines reported steadier moods all day.

Exercise was the single biggest predictor of mood stability. Whether it’s a hike up Pogonip, a bike ride along Arana Gulch, or ten minutes of yoga in the living room, morning movement helps wake up the brain and body.

Mindfulness practices made a noticeable difference too. People who started their day with meditation, breathwork or journaling felt more emotionally grounded. Even a few minutes of stillness seemed to build a buffer against the inevitable stressors ahead.

This lines up with what other research has shown: a recent Nature Aging study found that short bursts of activity can reduce depression and anxiety, while Scientific Reports confirmed mindfulness meditation as a reliable tool for easing stress.

And what about breakfast? Studies show a high-protein, high-fiber meal (enjoyed in a dish, while seated at a table) is a healthy way to stave off hunger and sustainably enhance energy, even if it’s not eaten first thing in the morning.

Navigating the Afternoon Slump

But as life goes, sometimes even the most intentional morning can’t erase the mid-afternoon dip. Instead of fighting it, consider planning around it.

Try scheduling your top-tier to-do’s early in the day, when focus and energy are naturally high. Save lighter tasks for later. And if you need an extra shot of afternoon energy, a short walk outside, even just around the block, is a better bet than anything caffeinated.

I also remind people to notice seasonal patterns. Here in Santa Cruz, we get spoiled with long summer evenings, but in winter months, shorter days and gray skies can intensify the lows. Awareness is powerful—when you expect these shifts, you can prepare for them.

Permission to Be Human

More than anything, I want to normalize this simple truth: your mood isn’t supposed to be static.

You’re a living being, not a productivity machine. The highs and lows are part of being fully human.

Instead of seeing a dip in mood as a sign that you’re failing or falling behind, consider it an invitation to check in. Take a breath. Ask yourself what you need. Maybe it’s movement, or rest, or simply a little more self-compassion.

So the next time you find yourself awake at midnight replaying the day’s worries, remember: you’re not alone, and you’re not broken.

Your mind and body are following a natural rhythm—one that has been shaped over thousands of years.

With a little awareness and a lot of self-kindness, you can learn to ride the wave instead of being knocked over by it.

And in a place as beautiful as Santa Cruz, you have plenty of chances to practice.

Elizabeth Borelli is a certified nutrition and wellness coach based in Santa Cruz. She helps clients reconnect to their natural rhythms and build sustainable self-care practices. Learn more at elizabethborelli.com.