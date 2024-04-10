.Take a Hike with Richard Stockton

The French supercentenarian Jeanne Louise Calment was not just alive at 122, she thrived.

“I’ve only got one wrinkle and I’m sitting on it,” she said.

Today I hike with my French connection Laurence Bedford, songwriter Rick Zeek and our El Jefe, the 85-year-old Sleepy John Sandidge.

Sleepy John says, “Dying is not an option. I don’t have the budget.” Sleepy John is a hiking inspiration to celebrate age pride. He says, “Aging is not contagious, everyone’s got it.”

Rio del Mar Trail, get your Vitamin Sea

This is a beach walk, and you’ll appreciate it if you remember to bring shades or a hat. The sun gives life, and it takes it away. I used to wear sunblock to keep from getting wrinkled. Now I wear sunblock to keep from looking homeless.

Synchronicity strikes when my three boys decide to hike the Rio del Mar Beach, because I follow the shenanigans of the Rio del Mar Homeowners Association, who have illegally blocked off the public path in front of their rental houses so they can advertise that they offer a private beach. We park in the free parking spaces in front of The Pixie Deli.

I always thought that as I aged, I would become more of an activist. Turns out I just get crankier. My tee shirt should say, “I’m flabby on the outside, crabby on the inside.” Friedrich Nietzsche said that hiking is a political act. Today his idea turns out to be a little too on the nose.

We start walking south, right past the disputed public walkway that the Rio del Mar HOA is trying to rip off. The rental houses look empty, we’re the only ones on the path. The boys walk ahead of me and then head to the surf. I’m meandering along the pathway, snapping photos of the erosion from the last flood, taking pictures of the real estate rental signs. I hear someone behind me.

“Who are you?”

I turn to see a well-dressed, 60-something lady. She is livid. Eyes red. She hisses,

“Who are you?”

“Oh. Hi. I’m Richard Stockton.” I extend my hand.

She does not look at my hand. She steps closer.

“Who are you?”

I am pretty sure I had covered that but get the idea she means something different. She takes a step closer.

“Who are you and what do you think you’re doing here?”

“I’m walking on a public path.”

“This is a private path. That’s why there are barriers.”

“You mean the barriers that the California Coastal Commission ordered the HOA to take down. Why do you think you can deny my use of this path?”

“It’s in the judgment.”

Of course. My new Karen friend is talking about a 2022 civil court ruling that said the City of Santa Cruz does not own the path. However, as Lisa Haage of the Coastal Commission pointed out, “It’s not relevant who owns the walkway.”

Indeed, since the California Coastal Act of 1972, the Coastal Commission has the state-mandated power to make sure everyone has access to the beach. I attended that December 14,2023 Commission hearing when the board adopted all five resolutions by the staff by unanimous vote and ordered the Rio del Mar HOA to cease and desist with the encroachment of the pathway and pay $4.8 million in penalties.

My Karen snaps, “Where do you live?”

“I live in Santa Cruz. Where do you live?”

She takes a deep breath and steps back. Of course, she’s an out-of-town investor.

“So, you don’t live here.”

“I am an owner.”

“And you’re mad that I’m using this public pathway.”

“It’s not public. What are you doing here?”

“I write for Good Times Weekly Santa Cruz.”

She flinches and takes a step back. I am emboldened.

“I’m just doing my job… to report why you think I can’t walk here.”

“It’s in the judgment.”

“OK. I’m sure you want me to disappear, but we both know that’s not going to happen. What should I do here? How do you want me to do my job?”

She takes another step back, her lips tight, fists clenched.

“Read the judgment.”

“I have read the court’s judgment, and it does not refute the Coastal Commission’s authority to keep this path open. If you really believe that I am trespassing, let’s call the police.”

I hold up my phone. The woman glowers, spins away and stomps off.

When I catch up with the boys, they ask me who my new friend is. We discuss how the mechanics of capitalism works to take away our very access to the ocean. We have been pushed to the left edge of America, as far as we can go. We have no choice, this is where we make our stand. This beach is our Normandy.

I say, “But I will not denigrate the intelligence of the Rio del Mar housing investors who claim that the California state beach access law does not apply to them. Denigrate means ‘to put down.’”

Laurence Bedford gets excited about investigating the people who own these rental houses and we form a detective agency. That night Laurence texts me that of every house owner he has tracked so far, none lives in Santa Cruz.