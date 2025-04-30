.Rellenito Favorito

Before becoming a server at Taqueria Los Gordos in Aptos three years ago, Vianney De La Cruz was helping run her aunt’s Mexican food truck. This experience gave her a perfect skill set for when Los Gordos’ owners came-a-calling, reaching out to her over social media and asking her to become part of their team. Describing Los Gordos, De La Cruz reveals her deep and genuine passion for Mexican food and its cultural significance: “Being in here feels like home, it’s very heart-warming, cozy and comforting.”

A colorful motif with prominent horse-themed décor complements the open kitchen from which emerge traditional Mexican food favorites with customer-driven selections. The recipes are all original, crafted by the owners and team of talented cooks, many of whom are long-time employees. The burritos are very popular, with standard options as well as more unique ones like chili relleno, fajita and wet-style. De La Cruz’s personal favorite menu item is the carnitas enchiladas under red sauce, and they also offer a gotta-have-it quesabirria with crunchy cheese edges. Classic street tacos with white or yellow corn tortillas are another hit, with regular proteins like al pastor, carne asada and chicken, as well as buche and cabeza. Beverage choices include housemade horchata and refreshers like cantaloupe and hibiscus aguas frescas.

What role does food play in Mexican culture?

VIANNEY DE LA CRUZ: I feel like it’s not just eating the food, but also preparing and making it together is a very important way that we bond with each other. And then serving the food really brings us all together in a really special way. It’s kind of like the glue in our culture, it’s a big part of how we gather and celebrate, and it’s about a lot more than what is on the plate.

How does the menu cater to guests?

The owners are very conscious of customers’ feedback and do a really good job of listening and adapting the food to fit their preferences. Guests love to customize our ingredients and menu to their liking, and we not only love that, but also encourage it. For example, yellow corn tortillas, quesabirria and bacon breakfast burritos were added to the menu because of customer requests. We always make sure they are heard and satisfied.

7488 Soquel Drive, Aptos, 831-688-0911; taquerialosgordosaptos.com