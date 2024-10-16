.Health Food

When necessity meets community spirit, innovation follows—and for the Teen Kitchen Project, it’s a recipe for changing lives.

In 2012, Angela Farley was a Santa Cruz mom facing a family crisis. Her young son Charlie’s pediatric cancer treatment required a daily commute from Santa Cruz to UC San Francisco, and as hard as she tried to maintain a sense of normalcy, it was a struggle to get evening meals on the table. When a generous friend gifted her one year’s worth of blue plate specials from Gayle’s Bakery & Rosticceria, it felt like a lifeline.

After Charlie successfully completed treatment in May of 2012, Farley wanted to find a way to replicate the gift that nourished her family. She rallied her community—talking with everyone from farmers to nutritionists and chefs—and just four months later officially launched her first meal distribution to support local cancer patients on Sept. 11.

What started as a small batch of meals turned into something much bigger. The heartfelt responses lit a fire in her to keep the mission alive.

Realizing she needed help to scale, Farley began approaching local businesses for donations. The goal was to provide fresh, healthy fare to bolster patients’ immune systems. She worked with a chef to design balanced meals, and it didn’t take long for Live Earth Farms to step up as the project’s first major donor. Volunteers would go to the farmer’s market at closing to pick up unpurchased food, and then plan the meals around what was available.

That first year, from September through December, Farley and her small crew delivered 750 meals to patients in need. That number grew to 104,000 meals delivered in 2023. But here’s where the meals-on-wheels model varies. As the name implies, local teen volunteers receive culinary training to prepare meals from scratch using DASH—Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension. Designed to reduce sugar intake and help lower blood pressure, the diet focuses on fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean protein and low-fat dairy.

Understanding how diet affects disease doesn’t just empower students—it inspires them to make smarter food choices in their own lives. Farley’s informal survey reveals that teens now cook from scratch 40% more often at home, motivated not only by the health benefits but also by the flavors of the dishes they’ve learned to create.

Teen Kitchen meals provide more than just nourishment—they’re a lifeline for those battling diet-related illnesses, with each meal tailored to meet the recipients’ specific health needs. Most recipients receive a bag of food a week with seven main dishes and a diabetes-friendly dessert, while medical clients receive 14 meals.

Since most clients are seniors, teens also gain intergenerational knowledge. Students often share how empowering it feels to hear the stories of those they’re helping, realizing how much their support means to people facing challenges with cooking or shopping.

While Teen Kitchen Project spreads the word through school counselors and community service fairs, it’s the buzz among friends that truly drives teen volunteers to join the fun. With three cohorts each year, the fall session just kicked off and will wrap up in December, with sign-ups for the next round starting in November.

Recently Farley and her team have seen what she describes as a “huge increase in needs of people living with a critical or chronic situation.” This otherwise challenging reality creates new opportunities to keep growing with added staff and new digs on the horizon.

Before the pandemic, TPK used El Pajaro kitchen in Watsonville; now they rent space at Kitchen 831 in Santa Cruz. The organization is in the quiet phase of a capital campaign, raising funds to build a permanent space that will be a 10-minute walk from both Harbor and Soquel high schools.

Meals are distributed by “delivery angels,” who also provide a bit of company. And each meal comes with a beautiful bouquet—thanks to the generosity of Second Bloom Flowers, which collects post-event donations from Pebble Beach resorts. Farley shares a poignant story of a client who was moved to tears upon receiving flowers—his first ever. Plus, a partnership with Giant Berries means every meal is topped off with DASH-friendly desserts made from fresh fruit.

Farley says she’s far from alone in her endeavors, praising her supportive board and staff. And she gives extra kudos to the teens and clients. “Feeling cared for is the program’s biggest impact, and teens can see firsthand what a difference they make,” she says.